Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Eight teams to join NASA's Solar System Exploration to study Moon, Mars and more

Their studies will be funded by NASA for five years at the rate of $10.5 million per year.

tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2019 14:28:36 IST

NASA has selected eight new research teams that will look in the space science and human exploration of the Moon, asteroids and the solar system.

The research will take place under the Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI) and will look into basic and applied scientific questions that will help in the better understanding of space and its environments.

The studies will be funded $10.5 million per year by NASA’s Science and Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorates for a period of five years. These eight teams will join four existing teams that are studying the Moon, near-Earth asteroids and Mars’ moons Phobos and Deimos.

These teams will collaborate with international partners and domestic universities via virtual technology.

Eight teams to join NASAs Solar System Exploration to study Moon, Mars and more

Representational image.

The eight teams are as follows:

  • The Center for Lunar and Asteroid Surface Science (CLASS) team from the University of Central Florida will study the regolith that is the soil like material on the Moon and asteroids.
  • Interdisciplinary Consortium for Evaluating Volatile Origins (ICE FIVE-O) from the University of Hawai’i at Honolulu will look into how things weather in space.
  • Resource Exploration and Science of OUR Cosmic Environment (RESOURCE) from the Ames research centre in Silicon Valley of California will study the quantity and availability of resources on the Moon, test the technology required to process these resources, and conduct field tests to see what will it take for humans to stay on the Moon.
  • Remote, In Situ, and Synchrotron Studies for Science and Exploration 2 (RISE2) from Stony Brook University New York, will look into how the environments on other planets affect human bodies by studying animal tissues and cells with regard to regolith.
  • Institute for Modeling Plasmas, Atmospheres and Cosmic Dust (IMPACT) from the University of Colorado Boulder will measure micron-sized dust impacts on the Moon's surface using the world’s fastest “dust impact” facility. It will also carry out experiments to prove/disprove existing theories about Moon dust, a.k.a. regolith
the Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI). Image credit: NASA

the Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI). Image credit: NASA

  • Lunar Environment And Dynamics for Exploration Research (LEADER) from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland will look into the effects of the Moon’s environments on robots and humans beings.
  • Center for Lunar Science and Exploration (CLSE) from Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston will track the formation and distribution of volatiles i.e. a group of chemical elements and chemical compounds with low boiling points, from the solar system and the Moon.
  • Geophysical Exploration Of the Dynamics and Evolution of the Solar System (GEODES), at the University of Maryland in College Park, will use geophysical modelling and laboratory techniques to characterise the overall evolution, stability, and volatile content of the Moon and asteroid subsurfaces.

Lori Glaze, director of the Planetary Science Division in NASA's Science Mission Directorate said, “The discoveries these teams make will be vital to our future exploration throughout the solar system with robots and humans.”

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Important dates in Space

10 important dates to remember in the history of space exploration from 1957 to now

Jun 19, 2019
10 important dates to remember in the history of space exploration from 1957 to now
Moon rocks from Apollo missions will be opened on 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

Moon rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions will be opened on 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

Jun 27, 2019
Here's a list of space rovers that made man's space exploration journey easier

Rovers

Here's a list of space rovers that made man's space exploration journey easier

Jun 21, 2019
NASA restored the Apollo Mission Control to its iconic 1969 Moon landing era

Apollo Mission

NASA restored the Apollo Mission Control to its iconic 1969 Moon landing era

Jun 29, 2019
NASA aims for Saturn's moon Titan with their new Dragonfly mission by 2026

Titan

NASA aims for Saturn's moon Titan with their new Dragonfly mission by 2026

Jun 28, 2019
ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to the Sun may launch as soon as 2020, says ISRO Chief

Aditya-L1

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to the Sun may launch as soon as 2020, says ISRO Chief

Jun 17, 2019

science

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

solar eclipse

First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

Jul 01, 2019
NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019