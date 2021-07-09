Friday, July 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

East Antarctica’s enormous ice-covered lake completely vanished in three days: Report

As much as 21 billion to 26 billion cubic feet of water was estimated to have been drained into the ocean.


FP TrendingJul 09, 2021 16:04:36 IST

An ice covered lake in the Amery Ice Shelf in East Antarctica vanished in 2019. The phenomenon was captured by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) satellite and has now been analysed by scientists. When the ice shelf collapsed, the lake vanished in three days. It is believed that with the collapse of the ice shelf, the sea levels may rise. As much as 21 billion to 26 billion cubic feet of water was estimated to have been drained into the ocean.

Speaking about their research, Roland Warner who is a glaciologist at the University of Tasmania and lead author of the study published on 23 June said that the ice-covered lake had more water than Sydney Harbour which must have gone to the ocean below.

The team used NASA’s Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite 2, or ICESat-2. They have predicted that the melting over Antarctica's floating ice shelves is predicted to increase over the decades. A depression of 10 square kilometres was left due to the event.

Landsat 8 images over the Southern Amery Ice Shelf show the ice-covered lake before drainage and the resulting ice doline with summer meltwater. Image: Geophysical Research Letters

Landsat 8 images over the Southern Amery Ice Shelf show the ice-covered lake before drainage and the resulting ice doline with summer meltwater. Image: Geophysical Research Letters

As per Weather.com, the lake was intact by 9 June but disappeared by 11 June in 2019. Scientists believe that the weight of water which was accumulated in the lake had opened a fissure in the ice shelf beneath the lake. This process is called hydrofracture and it causes the water to drain away.

With the help of NASA satellites, scientists have been able to improve their maps of the hidden lake systems under the West Antarctic ice sheet.

Using an advanced Earth-observing laser instrument, NASA was able to discover active subglacial lakes. Another study which was published in Geophysical Research Letters on 7 July demonstrates that with the help of ICESat-2, its predecessor ICESat and European Space Agency’s satellite CryoSat-2, active subglacial lakes can be monitored at timescales shorter than the repeat cycle of ICESat-2.

In future ice sheet dynamics, the evolution of Antarctica's basal water system remains a major uncertainty, write scientists Matthew Siegfried and Helen Amanda Fricker in their newly published paper. Siegfried is the lead author of the study and an assistant professor of geophysics at Colorado School of Mines. Fricker is a glaciologist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego.

The two researchers have provided an insight on how the hidden plumbing system determines the speed with which ice slips into the Southern Ocean. By the addition of freshwater, it may alter its circulation and ecosystems.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Polar Ice Caps

ESA and NASA join forces in climate mission to measure thickness of Antarctic sea-ice

Jul 09, 2020
ESA and NASA join forces in climate mission to measure thickness of Antarctic sea-ice
NASA finds an iceberg in Antarctica cut to a rectangle with an uncanny precision

Tabular Iceberg

NASA finds an iceberg in Antarctica cut to a rectangle with an uncanny precision

Oct 23, 2018
Nasa's ICESat-2 to have on board a stopwatch that can measure a fraction of a billionth of a second

Nasa's ICESat-2 to have on board a stopwatch that can measure a fraction of a billionth of a second

Mar 28, 2017
As NASA turns 60 in 2018, its to-do list includes exploring the outer atmosphere of the Sun

SpaceJam

As NASA turns 60 in 2018, its to-do list includes exploring the outer atmosphere of the Sun

Jan 02, 2018
NASA successfully launches its ICESat-2 in order to understand Earth's ice sheets

NASA

NASA successfully launches its ICESat-2 in order to understand Earth's ice sheets

Sep 16, 2018
NASA to launch satellite tracking Earth's melting ice on Saturday

Satellites

NASA to launch satellite tracking Earth's melting ice on Saturday

Sep 12, 2018

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021