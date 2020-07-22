Wednesday, July 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Earth’s shell heated up, expanded, and cracked, creating tectonic plates

The Earth's shells could, safely, withstand about one km of thermal expansion but the additional expansion lead to the fractures.


FP TrendingJul 22, 2020 15:46:06 IST

The tectonic plates make up the outer shell of the Earth called the lithosphere and the movement of these plates results in major changes on the planet. For years, scientists have been studying the reason that had led to the creation of these plates in the first place.

An international team of researchers from Hong Kong, China and the United States have come up with this new hypothesis.

They propose that billions of years ago when the Earth’s outer shell had been newly formed, it grew extremely hot and expanded as a result of the heat. This had then led to cracks and fractures on the shell, making way for modern-day tectonic plates.

Earth’s shell heated up, expanded, and cracked, creating tectonic plates

A map showing the boundaries of the tectonic plates around the world. Image credit: Wikipedia

For years now plate tectonics have resulted in the creation of mountains and oceans. Also, when two plates have ground past each other, earthquakes have been triggered. It becomes very important to know how these were formed originally.

Scientists used three-dimensional spherical shell models to show that a “self-organized fracture mechanism” was in place in which “globe-spanning rifting” occurred as a result of “horizontal extension”. These findings have been published in the journal Nature Communications on 17 July 2020.

According to the statement,  the team illustrated the idea via a series of simulations, using a code developed by Professor Chunan Tang of the Dalian University of Technology, China.  Each simulation tracks the stress and deformation i.e. the cracks and fractures that the shell experienced due to the heat.

The Earth's shells could, safely, withstand about one km of thermal expansion but the additional expansion lead to the fractures and the 'global fracture network' was established.

This brings us to the next part - how did Earth cool down slowly and became habitable. “If volcanic advection, carrying hot material from depth to the surface, was the major mode of early heat-loss, that changes everything,” said Dr Alexander Webb from the University of Hong Kong.

The heat radiating equalling across the planet is one of the options, the other being volcanoes bringing heat from the inside to the outer levels, thus helping the inner layers cool down.

You can witness the video representation of the experiment here.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning in US after enormous 7.8 magnitude tremor strikes off coast

Jul 22, 2020
Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning in US after enormous 7.8 magnitude tremor strikes off coast
Two space rocks to safely whiz past Earth on 19 July, as per NASA's asteroid threat monitor

Asteroid Watch

Two space rocks to safely whiz past Earth on 19 July, as per NASA's asteroid threat monitor

Jul 17, 2020
Urgent changes to farming practices are needed to rescue biodiversity, scientists say

Modern Agriculture

Urgent changes to farming practices are needed to rescue biodiversity, scientists say

Jul 21, 2020
Genes of bull kelp algae help researchers trace history of earthquakes in New Zealand

Earthquake

Genes of bull kelp algae help researchers trace history of earthquakes in New Zealand

Jul 21, 2020
Moon may be 85 million years younger than astronomers think it is, new study suggests

Age of the Moon

Moon may be 85 million years younger than astronomers think it is, new study suggests

Jul 17, 2020
New Zealand's monster penguins had doppelgangers in Japan, the USA and Canada

penguins

New Zealand's monster penguins had doppelgangers in Japan, the USA and Canada

Jul 08, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020