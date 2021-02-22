Monday, February 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Scientists were aware of a temporarily flip in the magnetic poles some 40,000 years ago, but not if & how it impacted life on Earth.


FP TrendingFeb 22, 2021 10:49:06 IST

A recent study has found that planet Earth's magnetic poles underwent a flip some 40,000 years ago, in an event that was followed by global environmental change and mass extinctions among other serious implications. The researchers that conducted the study used radiocarbon preserved in ancient tree rings to narrow down to the time period when the magnetic field of Earth had reversed and solar winds had recorded changes. The period on Earth 42,000 years ago was a turbulent one, with widespread electrical storms, auroras and cosmic radiation seeping in through the atmosphere. Co-led by researchers at the UNSW Sydney and the South Australian Museum, the study coins the dangerous time the 'Adams Transitional Geomagnetic Event' or simply, 'Adams Event'.

According to an UNSW statement of the finding, the name is a tribute to science fiction writer Douglas Adams, who wrote that '42' was the "ultimate answer to life, the universe, and everything" in his science fiction novel series The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

An Homo sapien invasion is among the many theories that is thought to have prompted the extinction of the Neanderthals, some 40,000 years ago. Image: Sciencemag

Trees store records of atmospheric activity in their annual 'growth rings' as they age. The researchers studied the rings of some ancient trees. In this case, New Zealand's kauri trees were studied, which have been preserved in sediments for over 40,000 years and were alive during Adam's Event. The Carbon-14 isotope, or radiocarbon, is rarely found in nature in large quantities. Guided by the spike in radiocarbon levels some 40,000 years ago, scientists were able to date and measure the rise in atmospheric radiocarbon from the collapse of Earth’s magnetic field.

While it was known the magnetic poles had temporarily flipped around 41 or 42,000 years ago in an event called the ‘Laschamps Excursion’, scientists were not aware how it had impacted life on the planet, if at all, the statement continued.

After ascertaining the time window of Adams event, the team compared the changes seen in the climate across the world during the same time. They found that megafauna across mainland Australia and Tasmania went through simultaneous extinctions 42,000 years ago. Also, the researchers believe that the event could explain the extinction of Neanderthals and the sudden appearance of art in caves around the globe.

The study has been published in Science.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021
Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021
New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Mars Terrain

New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Feb 12, 2021
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Two teams of glaciologists to study cause of Chamoli megaflood

Glacier Burst

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Two teams of glaciologists to study cause of Chamoli megaflood

Feb 08, 2021
Climate activist Disha Ravi arrested: 21-year-old has campaigned for Mollem forest protection, NAPCC

NewsTracker

Climate activist Disha Ravi arrested: 21-year-old has campaigned for Mollem forest protection, NAPCC

Feb 15, 2021

science

Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Magnetic Poles

Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Feb 22, 2021
UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021
Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021