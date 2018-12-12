Wednesday, December 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Earth's climate by year 2150 will compare to the climate 50 million years ago

Earth is heading into the unknown over 2-3 generations to come, with dramatic changes expected.

tech2 News Staff Dec 12, 2018 13:00 PM IST

Since the 1800s, we humans have reversed a natural, long-term cooling trend that goes back at least 50 million years. And all it took us, according to the study, was two centuries.

The Earth’s climate by 2030 will resemble Earth’s mid-Pliocene period, which took place nearly 3 million years ago in geologic time. If our emissions continue unchecked, our climate by 2150 would compare to the warm and nearly ice-free Eocene period 50 million years ago.

“If we think about the future in terms of the past, where we are going is uncharted territory for human society,” Kevin Burke, the study’s lead author and a paleoecologist researcher at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, told university press.

“We are moving toward very dramatic changes over an extremely rapid time frame, reversing a planetary cooling trend in a matter of centuries.”

All species roaming the Earth and swimming its oceans had an ancestor that survived both the Eocene and Pliocene eras. Whether humans and the flora and fauna of today and the near future can adapt to these relatively rapid changes is not a certainty.

The accelerated rate of change seems to be faster than anything experienced by life on the planet before.

“We can use the past as a yardstick to understand the future, which is so different from anything we have experienced in our lifetimes,” paleoecologist John “Jack” Williams, professor of geography at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, told the press.

“People have a hard time projecting what the world will be like five or 10 years from now. This is a tool for predicting that — how we head down those paths and using deep geologic analogues from Earth’s history to think about changes in time.”

Deep-geology studies examine radioactive components of ancient Earth that have accumulated over a sample patch of land to date the formation and conditions of that geological time period. It is believed that soil and organic matter from the Pliocene would differ from those in the Eocene era in its deep-geologic makeup.

Life in the Pliocene. Image: Julius Csotonyi/SN

Life in the Pliocene. Image: Julius Csotonyi/SN

The models made in the study show that these climates first emerged first in the centre of continents and then spread outwards toward oceans. Temperature rise, increase in precipitation, melting ice caps and temperate climates near the Earth’s poles are changes that are common to the Pliocene and present day.

The study’s findings have more implications for geologists, climate change scientists and Earth historians, but the researchers strike the right balance between alarm and optimism.

On the one hand, Earth is headed into unknown territory over the lifetimes of the two or three generations to come. On the other, life has long proven to be resilient.

“We’ve seen big things happen in Earth’s history — new species evolved, life persists and species survive. But many species will be lost, and we live on this planet,” Williams told the press.

“These are things to be concerned about, so this work points us to how we can use our history and Earth’s history to understand changes today and how we can best adapt.”

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

also see

Antarctic Ice

More glaciers in East Antarctica melting from warmer winds, ocean waters: NASA

Dec 11, 2018

Climate Impacts

Climate change impacts to widen inequality gap between rural, urban India: Report

Dec 01, 2018

Climate Change

Livestock farming could take up half the greenhouse gas emissions by 2030: Study

Nov 27, 2018

Climate Change

Climate change could cause thrice as many powerful storms in some regions: Study

Nov 28, 2018

Climate Change

In 4 years, 200% more Indians exposed to heatwaves, billions of hours in labour lost

Nov 29, 2018

The Great Dying

Largest mass extinction 250 million years ago from hot oceans mirrors our fate

Dec 08, 2018

science

Geology

Earth's climate by year 2150 will compare to the climate 50 million years ago

Dec 12, 2018

Interstellar Voyager

NASA’s Voyager 2 leaves heliosphere, enters interstellar space 41 years after launch

Dec 12, 2018

Arctic Permafrost

Arctic permafrost thaw could put 70 percent of infrastructure, oil reserves at risk

Dec 12, 2018

Arctic Study

Arctic Report Card details effect of record melting on global environmental changes

Dec 12, 2018