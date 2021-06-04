Friday, June 04, 2021Back to
Earth looks spectacular from space: 5 images clicked by astronauts on the Space Station


FP TrendingJun 04, 2021 17:43:05 IST

NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Shane Kimbrough are currently living on the International Space Station. They and their fellow crew members are constantly greeted with sights of the Earth that we, mere mortals, can only dream of. Recently, these two astronauts managed to capture and share some glorious images of our planet with their fellow earthlings on Twitter. They shared pictures of the Himalayas and Italy’s Turin, as viewed from space. Here are some of the recent images that the astronauts on the ISS have shared with us:

Hei shared a picture of The Himalayas clicked from space on his Twitter account. The stunning image shows the Himalayas on a “clear, bright day”. Hei added that he cannot get enough of these images.

While the image of the snow-covered mountains was shared by Hei, Kimbrough gave a treat to the Italians with the picture he shared. He posted a picture of the northern Italian city Turin as seen from space. It seems to be nighttime as lights are glowing in the picture. Kimbrough confirmed it by saying “Buona Notte Italia! (Good Night Italy)”.

Kimbrough also posted pictures of Canada's Montreal explaining to viewers how to spot the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) facility in the images. Several people commented on their tweets, appreciating the beautiful images that were captured from space.

Another astronaut named Thomas Pesquet who is at ISS currently often shares images of cities and regions from space. A stunning image of Egypt’s capital Cairo was shared by Pesquet recently as part of the #CitiesAtNight series.

The official handle of NASA had also shared an image of Turkey’s Istanbul where the city can be seen glowing at night. The image was captured from the ISS as it was orbiting 263 miles above the Black Sea.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

Hei is a NASA astronaut who arrived at ISS on 9 April. Shane Kimbrough, another NASA astronaut, reached the station with ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet in late April.

