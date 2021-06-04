FP Trending

NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Shane Kimbrough are currently living on the International Space Station. They and their fellow crew members are constantly greeted with sights of the Earth that we, mere mortals, can only dream of. Recently, these two astronauts managed to capture and share some glorious images of our planet with their fellow earthlings on Twitter. They shared pictures of the Himalayas and Italy’s Turin, as viewed from space. Here are some of the recent images that the astronauts on the ISS have shared with us:

Hei shared a picture of The Himalayas clicked from space on his Twitter account. The stunning image shows the Himalayas on a “clear, bright day”. Hei added that he cannot get enough of these images.

Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this. pic.twitter.com/1QNylAIqAF — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) June 2, 2021

While the image of the snow-covered mountains was shared by Hei, Kimbrough gave a treat to the Italians with the picture he shared. He posted a picture of the northern Italian city Turin as seen from space. It seems to be nighttime as lights are glowing in the picture. Kimbrough confirmed it by saying “Buona Notte Italia! (Good Night Italy)”.

Turin, Italy – a city with rich history and culture in northern Italy is easy to spot from @Space_Station. Buona Notte Italia! pic.twitter.com/omftGKHoOZ — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) June 1, 2021

Kimbrough also posted pictures of Canada's Montreal explaining to viewers how to spot the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) facility in the images. Several people commented on their tweets, appreciating the beautiful images that were captured from space.

Hello Montréal! Caught a glimpse of Downtown, Olympic Park & Stadium, and St Lawrence River recently. If you look closely in the last photo, near one of the runways you can see the @csa_asc facility where we go for amazing training on the @Space_Station's robotic arm #Canadarm2. pic.twitter.com/tPKxgg3lIe — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) June 3, 2021

Another astronaut named Thomas Pesquet who is at ISS currently often shares images of cities and regions from space. A stunning image of Egypt’s capital Cairo was shared by Pesquet recently as part of the #CitiesAtNight series.

The official handle of NASA had also shared an image of Turkey’s Istanbul where the city can be seen glowing at night. The image was captured from the ISS as it was orbiting 263 miles above the Black Sea.

Hei is a NASA astronaut who arrived at ISS on 9 April. Shane Kimbrough, another NASA astronaut, reached the station with ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet in late April.