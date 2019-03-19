Tuesday, March 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

The team has developed a trend line to estimate the composition of unknown meteorites, planets & stars.

tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2019 14:26:38 IST

Scientists have found that the Earth is essentially made from the same elements as the Sun, only, with fewer volatile elements like hydrogen, helium, oxygen and nitrogen in the mix.

The team has made the claim after creating estimates of the Earth's and Sun's compositions to use as a tool to measure what other celestial bodies in the universe are made of. Their hope is to eventually create a tool that can measure the elemental composition of other stars than our Sun, and the rocky planets that orbit them.

"The composition of a rocky planet is one of the most important missing pieces in our efforts to find out whether a planet is habitable or not," Dr Haiyang Wang, lead author of the study from the ANU Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics (RSAA), said in a press release.

Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

A solar flare erupts on the far right side of the sun, in this image captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. Image: NASA Goddard

Rocky planets like the Earth in the universe are devolatised chunks of their host stars. So is Earth, for that matter.

Every star had some kind of planetary system in orbit around it, co-author Professor Charley Lineweaver from RSAA, said in the release. Much like the recently-confirmed Kepler system and exoplanet spotted ten years ago, most stars have some of the other planetary system in an orbit around it.

"The majority of stars probably have rocky planets in or near the habitable zone," Lineweaver added.

Sunspots larger in size than the Earth itself. Image: NASA Goddard

Sunspots larger in size than the Earth itself. Image: NASA Goddard

The researchers compared the composition of Earth rocks alongside meteorites and the Sun's outer shell, co-author of the study Professor Trevor Ireland from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences, said.

"This comparison yields a wealth of information about the way the Earth formed."

The team has developed a trend line for that can be used as a baseline to understand a foreign object as well as the relationship (specifically how the composition differs) between meteorites, planets and stars.

The research was pre-published in the journal Icarus.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing


also see

Space rocks

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Mar 18, 2019
NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time
Giant meteor explosion over Earth a year ago went unnoticed till recently

Space Rocks

Giant meteor explosion over Earth a year ago went unnoticed till recently

Mar 18, 2019
NASA Kepler's first exoplanet discovery ten years ago now confirmed as a real world

Astronomy

NASA Kepler's first exoplanet discovery ten years ago now confirmed as a real world

Mar 06, 2019
Our Milky Way galaxy weighs 1.5 trillion solar masses, Hubble & Gaia estimate

Astronomy

Our Milky Way galaxy weighs 1.5 trillion solar masses, Hubble & Gaia estimate

Mar 12, 2019
First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Women in Space

First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Mar 13, 2019
Surprise! Undiscovered dust, asteroids rings may share orbits with Mercury, Venus

Dusty discoveries

Surprise! Undiscovered dust, asteroids rings may share orbits with Mercury, Venus

Mar 13, 2019

science

Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Astrogeology

Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Mar 19, 2019
Overfishing, coral reef degradation threaten rare parrotfish species in Andaman

Marine Life

Overfishing, coral reef degradation threaten rare parrotfish species in Andaman

Mar 19, 2019
SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Starship First Hop

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Mar 19, 2019
Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Plastic Pollution

Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Mar 19, 2019