tech2 News Staff

"We must act decisively to protect our planet from both the coronavirus and the existential threat of climate disruption" - UN Secretary-General António Guterres

Earth Day is an annual event that is celebrated on 22 April. This year's theme is 'Restore the Earth'. Started in 1970, this day is celebrated to shine a light on the extenuating circumstances that are plaguing our planet. This day is used to spread awareness, educate the public, mobilise politicians and shared resources to address this global problem. It is also used to celebrate and reinforce the progress we have made in our collective actions.

Here is a curated list of Twitter reactions from some prominent personalities on Earth Day 2021:

Mother Earth is so generous. If only we give her the chance, she will restore everything in absolute abundance and beauty. #SadhguruQuotes #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/HnXb0IPyyn — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 22, 2021

This #EarthDay let's appreciate how beautiful home is. Theme for this year is 'restore our earth'. We are now losing species at 1,000 to 10,000 times the background rate, with literally dozens going extinct every day. One of my favorite capture. Share yours. pic.twitter.com/fMCS1ylbHU — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 22, 2021

Everyday is Earthday for me. We need to treat our planet with love and respect everyday, not just one day. Happy #EarthDay everyone! pic.twitter.com/mVBQsHEgjS — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 22, 2021

On #EarthDay, let us commit ourselves to make our earth greener and more liveable. On of my SandArt with message Go Green Save Earth . pic.twitter.com/Yyiw1L9gqv — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 22, 2021

Message on the #EarthDay : Mother Earth caring trees" to serve all creatures . My SandArt in USA, 2014 which won people choice award. #PlantTreesSaveEarth pic.twitter.com/UGEkAaxvA4 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 22, 2021

Protecting our planet is in everyone's interest and each one of us can make a difference.

On #EarthDay pledge to contribute with actions to build a more sustainable world & #RestoreOurEarth Refuse single use plastic

Limit food waste

Plant a tree

♻️Recycle pic.twitter.com/bvYQD76voQ — MoES GoI (@moesgoi) April 22, 2021

Mother Earth is all-encompassing, the source of our being. Caring for the environment is caring for humanity. Let's protect, respect and nurture the planet everyday, in all possible ways. #EarthDay — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 22, 2021

Maybe every day should be Earth Day. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 22, 2021

My concern for many years of my life has been about the earth and the people who live on it.#EarthDay #EarthDay2021 pic.twitter.com/gWVFkFidZF — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) April 22, 2021

Only by saving Mother , we can save mankind! This #EarthDay, let us pledge to do our every bit to protect our planet. Because, together, we have the power to 'Restore Our Earth'. pic.twitter.com/OynbC0FoZ3 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 22, 2021

Happy #EarthDay gorgeous people Why aren’t we doing everything we can to save this beautiful blue marble? There’s literally nothing that’s more important. pic.twitter.com/9bSUG0gFBS — Deborah Lee (@debsylee) April 22, 2021

माता भूमि: पुत्रो अहं पृथिव्या। On #EarthDay, let us commit ourselves to use less plastic, turn off the lights when not in use, and plant more trees. Even seemingly minor changes in our daily routine can make a big difference. pic.twitter.com/oej8IvzVZn — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 22, 2021

Always happiest when I’m in nature The time has come to accept the damage we’re creating & our part in it. I’m actively considering how I can make changes for myself & those around me. Maybe you could too?

Mother Earth will be the better for it #TBT #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/A1No22KmsO — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) April 22, 2021

Earth Rise (1968), Blue Marble (1972) and Pale Blue Dot (1990) Three iconic images of our planet. #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/xHTxaFxYxo — Ed Hawkins (@ed_hawkins) April 22, 2021

Let’s make every day #EarthDay & ensure a happier planet for everyone, including future generations:

‍♂️ Walk & cycle more

Adopt a plant-based diet

Save water

Use less electricity

Choose public transport

Buy less stuff

Call for climate action

Encourage others pic.twitter.com/HvTOaVBXpO — Action for Happiness (@actionhappiness) April 22, 2021

On this #EarthDay let us promote harmony with nature. pic.twitter.com/l2P4QoQWqq — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) April 22, 2021

We humans are the biggest enemy of mother earth.

Let's give her love and respect she deserves.#EarthDay #environment pic.twitter.com/xttz2VKq7q — slim shady⚡ (@ORbhai_tilak) April 22, 2021