Thursday, April 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Earth Day 2021: Licypriya Kangujam, Sadhguru, others come together on Twitter urging us to 'Restore our Earth'

Started in 1970, this day is celebrated to shine a light on the extenuating circumstances that are plaguing our planet.


tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2021 15:17:16 IST

"We must act decisively to protect our planet from both the coronavirus and the existential threat of climate disruption" - UN Secretary-General António Guterres

Earth Day is an annual event that is celebrated on 22 April. This year's theme is 'Restore the Earth'. Started in 1970, this day is celebrated to shine a light on the extenuating circumstances that are plaguing our planet. This day is used to spread awareness, educate the public, mobilise politicians and shared resources to address this global problem. It is also used to celebrate and reinforce the progress we have made in our collective actions.

Here is a curated list of Twitter reactions from some prominent personalities on Earth Day 2021:

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

leaders summit

Earth day 2021: What can Joe Biden’s summit achieve for climate action?

Apr 22, 2021
Earth day 2021: What can Joe Biden’s summit achieve for climate action?
Earth Day 2021: Google Doodle illustrated video encourages everyone to plant more trees

Earth Day 2021

Earth Day 2021: Google Doodle illustrated video encourages everyone to plant more trees

Apr 22, 2021
On World Earth Day, Indian artists reflect on their relationship with trees and use of art to bring attention to natural world

On World Earth Day, Indian artists reflect on their relationship with trees and use of art to bring attention to natural world

Apr 22, 2021
World Earth Day: Nat Geo's Planet Possible boasts of two titles that present a lively, hopeful view of endangered wildlife

World Earth Day: Nat Geo's Planet Possible boasts of two titles that present a lively, hopeful view of endangered wildlife

Apr 22, 2021
World Earth Day: Apple TV+ documentary The Year Earth Changed is a call for human-nature coexistence

World Earth Day: Apple TV+ documentary The Year Earth Changed is a call for human-nature coexistence

Apr 22, 2021
Earth Day 2021: Theme this year 'Restore our Earth'; significance of day

NewsTracker

Earth Day 2021: Theme this year 'Restore our Earth'; significance of day

Apr 22, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021