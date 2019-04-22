Monday, April 22, 2019Back to
Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Here's how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2019 10:49:53 IST

Millions of people from over 192 countries participate annually in this day of global action towards saving the planet.

Today is the 49th edition of International Earth Day — a global event with over a billion people from 192 countries participating in what has come to be the single-largest day of action in the world.

Over the decades, global issues like climate change, deforestation, loss of habitats, wildlife trafficking and illegal poaching, unsustainable agricultural practices, pollution and pesticides have led to a lot of detrimental changes to the planet. There had been an unprecedented scale of loss to the diversity of plant and wildlife directly linked to these causes. And while some of those changes are part of the cyclical changes that the planet goes through long-term, there is the undeniable role of human hands in driving the far-reaching impacts of climate change.

Worldwide, Earth Day s a cause for political action and civic participation where people march, sign petitions, plant trees, clean up towns and roads to accelerate work towards conservation and sustainability. Also celebrating the day's significance are corporations, governments and faith leaders.

Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Heres how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

Happy Earth Day, Earthlings! Image courtesy: Goodnet.org

Here are some of the ways people from India and around the world are celebrating this day of action.

Here are some of the other stories in our Earth Day 2019 series: 

Earth Day 2019: Restored forests are often poor replacements for natural habitat 

Earth Day 2019: AI has a huge role to play in fulfilling sustainable development goals 

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Tropical forests are being lost rapidly

    Globally, we are losing tropical forests at a rate of 158 square kilometres a year, and conservation efforts aren't slowing it down. But there are success stories from towns and cities that show promise and hope for the rest of the world. Read more about these wins here: https://bit.ly/2GAGdUo

  • 11:07 (IST)

    It's not too late to act on the climate crisis the planet is expected to face

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Look who else is out & about campaigning for climate action today!

  • 10:58 (IST)

    Some wishes from the United Nations!

  • 10:54 (IST)

    There's quite a lot going on around the world to celebrate this annual day of action to preserve our planet's diversity and riches.  

  • 10:52 (IST)

    Hello Earthlings!

    Happy Earth Day to all of you from the Tech2 team.

