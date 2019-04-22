11:11 (IST)
Tropical forests are being lost rapidly
Globally, we are losing tropical forests at a rate of 158 square kilometres a year, and conservation efforts aren't slowing it down. But there are success stories from towns and cities that show promise and hope for the rest of the world. Read more about these wins here: https://bit.ly/2GAGdUo
11:07 (IST)
It's not too late to act on the climate crisis the planet is expected to face
Let’s treat the earth 🌍 better. A clean environment is not a luxury. It is a right, and it is a massive opportunity for sustainable development. Join the millions determined to take #ClimateAction & protect the planet #EarthDay #GlobalGoals pic.twitter.com/zISb08iFeQ— Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) April 22, 2019
11:01 (IST)
Look who else is out & about campaigning for climate action today!
Ensure #WinterIsHere when it should be.— United Nations (@UN) April 22, 2019
Join @UNDP Goodwill Ambassador @nikolajcw of #GameOfThrones & take #ClimateAction today: https://t.co/zTkumwytsA pic.twitter.com/iAs0V6fo8t
10:58 (IST)
Some wishes from the United Nations!
Happy #EarthDay from UNHQ in NYC!— United Nations (@UN) April 22, 2019
Join people around the world by taking action to protect our one and only planet. Here's how: https://t.co/fXksYA7O1x pic.twitter.com/hixaaBDad5
10:54 (IST)
There's quite a lot going on around the world to celebrate this annual day of action to preserve our planet's diversity and riches.
10:52 (IST)
Hello Earthlings!
Happy Earth Day to all of you from the Tech2 team.
