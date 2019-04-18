Thursday, April 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Fewer than ten observable asteroid collisions have taken place in the Earth's in the current millennia.

tech2 News StaffApr 18, 2019 18:21:25 IST

Fewer than ten noticeable asteroid collisions have taken place in the Earth's recent past. Many of these space rocks, like the 2019 GC6 asteroid expected to do a fly-by of Earth on 18 April, are visitors that make a brush with one or more planetary orbits in our solar system every few years or decades.

It is also only the second interstellar visitor overall to be recorded in our vast solar system. The first recorded comet visiting our solar system from another one was 'Oumuamua, which was spotted in 2017 and flew past Earth a year later in 2018, leaving scientists baffled at its many peculiarities.

'Oumuamua was a cigar-shaped, 400-meter-space rock, thought to have originated from one of four stars in the Milky Way based on its speed and trajectory.

Researchers have identified a meteor less than a meter wide that was picked up by satellites on collision-watch on 8 January 2014 at an altitude of 18.7 kilometers above Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific Ocean. It supposedly struck the atmosphere at speeds of 216,000 kmph as it hurtled towards the Earth from outside the solar system.

Earth's atmosphere can be a handy detector for meteors too small to otherwise spot, Avi Loeb, Chairman of astronomy at Harvard University told Space.com.

"One would expect smaller interstellar visitors to be far more common, with some of them perhaps colliding with Earth often enough to be noticeable."

After analyzing data from the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies' catalog, an exhaustive collection of meteor events compiled by American government sensors, the Loeb and his team picked out the fastest among them. This, because the high speed suggests that the meteor likely isn't gravitationally-bound to the Sun, and thus, likely from outside the solar system.

Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

This artist’s impression shows the first interstellar asteroid, `Oumuamua, as it passes through the solar system. Image: ESO

Be combing through thirty years of data, the team uncovered two meteors that struck the atmosphere with roughly the same speeds. While one of them was gravitationally-bound to the Sun, the other was evidently an interstellar visitor to our planetary neighbourhood.

The researchers estimated there are roughly a million such objects in any 150 million km-stretch of our galaxy. Essentially, each star in the galaxy has around 60 billion trillion rocks that are up to 20 times Earth's mass flying around in its solar system.

Just so one of these doesn't hit us without fair warning, astronomers are working on an alert system with telescopes trained to zero-in on meteors zipping through the solar system at high speeds. They want to analyze what gases these interstellar rocks are made up of, according to Loeb.

"From that, we could infer the compositions of interstellar meteors," he said.

The findings from the study were pre-published in arXiv on 15 April.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Asteroid Impact

Large asteroid expected to do a fly-by of Earth at closer distance than the Moon

Apr 18, 2019
Large asteroid expected to do a fly-by of Earth at closer distance than the Moon
Mars meteorite buried in Antarctica holds evidence of bacterial life on Red Planet

Life on Mars

Mars meteorite buried in Antarctica holds evidence of bacterial life on Red Planet

Apr 09, 2019
NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Exoplanets

NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Apr 16, 2019
NASA's Cassini help scientists describe methane lakes, landscape on Saturn's Titan

Titan's Methane Lakes

NASA's Cassini help scientists describe methane lakes, landscape on Saturn's Titan

Apr 16, 2019
Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Wildlife

Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Apr 03, 2019
Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Neurobiology

Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Apr 09, 2019

science

Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Interstellar Comet

Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Apr 18, 2019
NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Astronuats

NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Apr 18, 2019
We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the world: Greta Thunberg

Climate Change

We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the world: Greta Thunberg

Apr 18, 2019
Volcanoes caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction 252 million years ago: Study

Mass Extinction

Volcanoes caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction 252 million years ago: Study

Apr 18, 2019