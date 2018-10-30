Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 30 October, 2018 12:37 IST

Dwarf galaxy called Small Magellanic Cloud close to Milky Way is slowly dying

The Small Magellanic Cloud is likely to be eventually gobbled up by the Milky way scientists say.

A dwarf galaxy near the Milky Way called the Small Magellanic Cloud is slowly dying from a gradual loss of energy to form stars, said a study by Australian astronomers published on 30 October.

It is likely to eventually be gobbled up by our Milky Way, scientists said.

Milky Way

Milky Way

"Galaxies that stop forming stars gradually fade away into oblivion. It's sort of a slow death for a galaxy if it loses all of its gas," said lead researcher Naomi McClure-Griffiths of the Australian National University (ANU).

Using the SKA Pathfinder radio telescopesthe scientists were able to observe a powerful outflow of hydrogen gas from the Small Magellanic Cloud which is 200,000 light years away, Efe news reported.

The loss of this gas, the main element of the Universe and in stars, implies that "the galaxy may eventually stop being able to form new stars," ANU said.

The astronomers were studying the evolution of galaxies when they got the first clear measure of the amount of mass lost by a dwarf galaxy.

"The result is also important because it provides a possible source of gas for the enormous Magellanic Stream that encircles the Milky Way. Ultimately the Small Magellanic Cloud is likely to eventually be gobbled up by our Milky Way," she said.

In September, Australian scientists had indicated that the Magellanic Clouds may have been accompanied by a third galaxy, which ended up engulfing them thousands of years ago.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

also see

Astronomy

Hyperion, the largest galaxy supercluster recorded of the early cosmos unvieled

Oct 18, 2018

Delhi Smog

Despite growing smog and doctors' warnings thousands run global marathon in Delhi

Oct 22, 2018

Coral Reefs

Coral reefs, at risk from climate change, also imperilled by rats

Oct 25, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018

Science & Culture Fest

Russia's Rosatom to host Science and Culture fest in Mumbai, Delhi this week

Oct 24, 2018

science

Dwarf Galaxy

Dwarf galaxy called Small Magellanic Cloud close to Milky Way is slowly dying

Oct 30, 2018

NewsTracker

#MeToo in India: IISc researcher Giridhar Madras sent on 'compulsory retirement' following sexual harassment charges

Oct 30, 2018

AstroSat

AstroSat data from 'Butterfly Nebulae' enables new discoveries about dying stars

Oct 30, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe breaks record to become closest man-made object to the Sun

Oct 30, 2018