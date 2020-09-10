Thursday, September 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Due to climate change, more then1.2 billion people can be displaced in next three decades, finds report

A total of 141 countries are going to face at least one ecological threat by 2050 and regions of sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, the Middle East and North Africa are likely to face the largest number.


FP TrendingSep 10, 2020 16:52:24 IST

By the year 2050, more than a billion people all around the world stand the risk of getting displaced due to climate crisis and rapid population growth.

This estimate has been put forward by a recent report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), a body that develops global terrorism and peace indexes every year. The institute used data from the United Nations and other sources to calculate the exposure to eight ecological threats across 157 countries. After this, they assessed the nations’ capacity to withstand them.

Due to climate change, more then1.2 billion people can be displaced in next three decades, finds report

Protesters simulate an end-of-the-world flood theme to advocate urgent climate actions. Image courtesy: Greenpeace

According to a report published by The Guardian, as many as “1.2 billion people lived in 31 countries that are not sufficiently resilient to withstand ecological threats”. The top 19 nations that face the highest number of threats in terms of food and water shortage also happen to be among the world’s 40 least peaceful countries.

A total of 141 countries are going to face at least one ecological threat by 2050, the report found. Regions of sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, the Middle East and North Africa are likely to face the largest number. India has topped the list in terms of water shortage, along with China.

Pakistan, on the other hand, is likely to have the largest number of people at risk of mass migration, followed by Ethiopia and Iran. This was because the team thought that “small ecological threats and natural disasters” would be enough to drive displacement of a big chunk of population.

Mass displacement will be also triggered by massive population growth. Countries like Nigeria, Angola, Burkina Faso and Uganda will face the most risk in this aspect. Steve Killelea, the founder of IEP, said that developed countries will also suffer from “huge social and political impacts” as displacement will lead to more refugees in those countries.

“Ecological threats pose serious challenges to global peace. Over the next 30 years, lack of access to food and water will only increase without urgent global cooperation. In the absence of action, civil unrest, riots and conflict will most likely increase,” he further said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Battling starvation during COVID-19: Struggle for survival intensifies for tribal families in Maharashtra's Palghar

Aug 27, 2020
Battling starvation during COVID-19: Struggle for survival intensifies for tribal families in Maharashtra's Palghar
National Nutrition Month 2020: PM Modi urges use of nutrition report cards for school kids; here's why all Indians need them

NewsTracker

National Nutrition Month 2020: PM Modi urges use of nutrition report cards for school kids; here's why all Indians need them

Sep 01, 2020
Maharashtra's Jalyukt Shivar scheme had little impact on increasing groundwater levels, finds CAG study

NewsTracker

Maharashtra's Jalyukt Shivar scheme had little impact on increasing groundwater levels, finds CAG study

Sep 09, 2020
Oceans around the world have captured 10 percent of global carbon emission, new study suggests

oceans

Oceans around the world have captured 10 percent of global carbon emission, new study suggests

Sep 08, 2020
Ankhi Das openly supported BJP on Facebook's internal group, says WSJ report; Congress seeks criminal probe against social media giant

NewsTracker

Ankhi Das openly supported BJP on Facebook's internal group, says WSJ report; Congress seeks criminal probe against social media giant

Aug 31, 2020
Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Ecology

Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Sep 10, 2020

science

Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

COVID-19 Vaccines

Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

Sep 10, 2020
Headaches, confusion and delirium with COVID-19: How SARS-CoV-2 attacks the brain

COVID-19 on the Brain

Headaches, confusion and delirium with COVID-19: How SARS-CoV-2 attacks the brain

Sep 10, 2020
Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Ecology

Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Sep 10, 2020
Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Astrophysics

Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Sep 10, 2020