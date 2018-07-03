Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
Press Trust of India 03 July, 2018 15:51 IST

Dubai to witness the longest total lunar eclipse of the century on 27 June

Dubai is all set to witness a total lunar eclipse on the night of 27 July, an observatory here has announced.

The moon, appearing in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over the peak of mount Rigi, Switzerland, September 28, 2015. Sky-watchers around the world were treated when the shadow of Earth cast a reddish glow on the moon, the result of rare combination of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year. The total

The moon during Lumar Eclipse. Reuters

During the eclipse, the moon will enter the shadow of the earth for about four hours, and the event will be seen clearly across at least three continents, officials said.

According to the Dubai Astronomy Group, the eclipse will last for about one hour and 43 minutes, the longest in the century, and will also feature a "blood moon".

"Blood moon" is a non-scientific term used to refer to the red tinge on a fully eclipsed moon.

The total duration of the partial phases is 2 hours and 12 minute (22:24 pm to 02:19 am). The duration of the full eclipse is 1 hour and 43 minute (23:30 pm to 01:13 am).

Mars appearance will be the second brightest in the last 60,000 years, the observatory said.

The Dubai Astronomy Group will set up an integrated event for both lunar and mars events.

