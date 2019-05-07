Tuesday, May 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Drinking arsenic water can effect the heart and cause cardiovascular diseases, who knew?

The heart can undergo structural changes if the person is exposed to arsenic water but it can be reversed.

Press Trust of IndiaMay 07, 2019 19:02:59 IST

Drinking water contaminated with arsenic may lead to thickening of the heart’s main pumping chamber in young adults, increasing the risk for future heart problems, a study warns.

People are most frequently exposed to arsenic, a toxic metalloid, through drinking water in areas where groundwater is contaminated. “People drinking water from private wells, which are not regulated, need to be aware that arsenic may increase the risk for cardiovascular disease,” said Gernot Pichler from Hospital Hietzing/Heart Center Clinic Floridsdorf in Austria.

“Testing those wells is a critical first step to take action and prevent exposure,” said Pichler, lead author of the study published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.

Several studies have shown that arsenic exposure raises the risk of heart disease and its risk factors, including high blood pressure and diabetes. This is the first study to review the question in young American Indians in Oklahoma, Arizona and North and South Dakota.

Drinking arsenic water can effect the heart and cause cardiovascular diseases, who knew?

Representation image. Reuters

Researchers reviewed data from the Strong Heart Family Study, a study evaluating cardiovascular risk factors among American Indians.

Arsenic exposure was measured in urine samples from 1,337 adults (average age 30.7 years, 61 percent female) and the size, shape and function of their hearts were assessed using ultrasound (echocardiography). None of the participants had diabetes or heart disease at the start of the five-year study.

Arsenic exposure was higher than in the general US population but lower than that found in other studies conducted in Mexico and Bangladesh.

With a two-fold increase in arsenic in the urine, the researchers found 47 percent greater chance of thickening of the heart’s main pumping chamber (left ventricle) in the group as a whole. They also found 58 percent greater chance of thickening of the left ventricle in participants with increased or high blood pressure. “The stronger association in subjects with elevated blood pressure suggests that individuals with pre-clinical heart disease might be more prone to the toxic effects of arsenic on the heart,” Pichler said.

The study is limited by having only one measure of arsenic exposure, and by the lack of long-term follow-up of the participants. Although the study was performed in tribal populations in the north, central and southwestern US, the results are likely to be generalisable to millions of people in other rural locations exposed to low or moderate levels of arsenic in their water, said Pichler.

“The study raises the question of whether the changes in heart structure are reversible if exposure is reduced. Some changes have occurred in water sources in the study communities, and it will be important to check the potential health impact of reducing arsenic exposure,” Pichler said.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review


also see

ConnectTheDots

Lok Sabha Election 2019: What polls in India have to do with winning the country's water crisis

May 06, 2019
Lok Sabha Election 2019: What polls in India have to do with winning the country's water crisis
Science vs paan stains: How a team from a Mumbai college has used genetic engineering to clean spatter

Science vs paan stains: How a team from a Mumbai college has used genetic engineering to clean spatter

Apr 27, 2019
Cauvery, a river under stress: How the dispute over its waters was politicised

Cauvery, a river under stress: How the dispute over its waters was politicised

May 03, 2019
Cauvery, a river under stress: Effluents to sand mining, examining the impact of human activities

Cauvery, a river under stress: Effluents to sand mining, examining the impact of human activities

May 06, 2019
Cauvery, a river under stress: In Coorg, unwanted 'development' comes at a high environmental cost

Cauvery, a river under stress: In Coorg, unwanted 'development' comes at a high environmental cost

May 04, 2019
Biman Bangladesh Airlines to start direct flights on Delhi-Dhaka route from May; resumes operations after six years

Biman Bangladesh Airlines to start direct flights on Delhi-Dhaka route from May; resumes operations after six years

Apr 30, 2019

science

Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

Biodiversity

Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

May 07, 2019
Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

May 07, 2019
How many species make up life on Earth? its a simple question with no easy answer

How many species make up life on Earth? its a simple question with no easy answer

May 07, 2019
Cyclone Fani from Space: Satellite images show fearsome wrath of the severe storm

Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani from Space: Satellite images show fearsome wrath of the severe storm

May 07, 2019