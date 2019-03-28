Thursday, March 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

DRDO says space debris from anti-satellite test to 'vanish' in less than 45 days

DRDO chief said a low-altitude military satellite was picked to reduce the risk of debris left in space.

ReutersMar 28, 2019 22:27:43 IST

India expects space debris from its anti-satellite weapons launch to burn out in less than 45 days, its top defense scientist said on Thursday, seeking to allay global concern about fragments hitting objects.

The comments came a day after India said it used an indigenously developed ballistic missile interceptor to destroy one of its own satellites at a height of 300 km (186 miles), in a test aimed at boosting its defenses in space.

Critics say such technology, known to be possessed only by the United States, Russia and China, raises the prospect of an arms race in outer space, besides posing a hazard by creating a cloud of fragments that could persist for years.

DRDO says space debris from anti-satellite test to vanish in less than 45 days

Defence Research and Development Organisation's Agni 5 Missile. Image: DRDO

G. Satheesh Reddy, the chief of India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation, said a low-altitude military satellite was picked for the test, to reduce the risk of debris left in space.

“That’s why we did it at lower altitude, it will vanish in no time,” he told Reuters in an interview. “The debris is moving right now. How much debris, we are trying to work out, but our calculations are it should be dying down within 45 days.”

Few satellites operate at the altitude of 300 km, from which experts say the collision debris will fall back to earth, burning up in the atmosphere in a matter of weeks, instead of posing a threat to other satellites.

In 2007, China destroyed a satellite in a polar orbit, creating the largest orbital debris cloud in history, with more than 3,000 objects, according to the Secure World Foundation.

Because the impact altitude exceeded 800 km (500 miles), many of the resulting scraps stayed in orbit. “Some of it could still be there,” Reddy said, adding that India had been much more careful in conducting its test.

In Florida, on a visit to the US military’s Southern Command, acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan warned any nations contemplating similar anti-satellite weapons tests that they risked making a “mess” in space from debris.

The US military’s Strategic Command was tracking more than 250 pieces of debris from India’s missile test and would issue “close-approach notifications as required until the debris enters the Earth’s atmosphere,” Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Dave Eastburn said.

Reddy identified the military satellite shot down as Microsat R, weighing about 750 kg (1,653 lb) and launched on Jan. 24. by the Indian Space Research Organisation for the purpose of the test.

A week after launch, it was moved into a different orbit in preparation for the test.

“The technology has been completely proven, we hit it with centimeters of accuracy, probably less than 10 cm,” Reddy said.

India’s test of the anti-satellite weapon from an island off its eastern coast broke a lull since the United States used a ship-launched SM-3 missile to destroy a defunct spy satellite in Operation Burnt Frost in 2008.

The Union of Concerned Scientists said nearly 2,000 orbiting satellites provide key benefits to people around the world, and India’s launch showed more countries were seeking the capabilities that put satellites at risk.

“Destroying satellites...can have ripple effects, producing dangerous clouds of debris that could stay in orbit for decades or centuries, disabling or destroying any satellites they collide with,” one of its scientists, Laura Grego, said in a statement.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone


also see

NewsTracker

World now knows 'hum bhi kuch kam nahin hai': Narendra Modi to DRDO scientists behind Mission Shakti

Mar 27, 2019
World now knows 'hum bhi kuch kam nahin hai': Narendra Modi to DRDO scientists behind Mission Shakti
Google committed to US not Chinese military, says Donald Trump after meeting with CEO Sundar Pichai

NewsTracker

Google committed to US not Chinese military, says Donald Trump after meeting with CEO Sundar Pichai

Mar 28, 2019
Pentagon authorises $1 bn for Donald Trump's US-Mexico border wall, asks army to begin planning roads, fences

NewsTracker

Pentagon authorises $1 bn for Donald Trump's US-Mexico border wall, asks army to begin planning roads, fences

Mar 26, 2019
US warns nations against carrying out anti-satellite weapons test, asks them not to make 'mess' in space

NewsTracker

US warns nations against carrying out anti-satellite weapons test, asks them not to make 'mess' in space

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Daily Bulletin: BJP releases 10th list, keeps veterans out; party strength in Goa Assembly rises to 14 as 2 MGP MLAs join; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: BJP releases 10th list, keeps veterans out; party strength in Goa Assembly rises to 14 as 2 MGP MLAs join; day's top stories

Mar 27, 2019

science

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Parenting & PUBG

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Mar 27, 2019
Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

E-Cigarettes

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019