Monday, April 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

DRDO says debris from Mission Shakti ASAT test poses no danger to space station

There was a temporary risk for 10 days, but we have crossed that period, an official told reporters.

Agence France-PresseApr 08, 2019 10:16:43 IST

India's Defense Research and Development Organisation insisted Saturday that debris from its anti-satellite missile test was not a danger to the International Space Station, in a rebuff to criticism from the US space agency.

India has been on the defensive following the 27 March test that NASA branded a "terrible thing" that had created new dangers for astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

"The mission had been designed in a way that debris decays very fast and that minimal debris goes up," G Satheesh Reddy, head of India's Defence Research and Development Organisation told reporters. "There was a risk for 10 days, and we have crossed that period," he told a press conference.

"As per our simulations, there were no possibilities of hitting the International Space Station with debris from the satellite," he added.

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine last week condemned India's destruction of the satellite as a "terrible thing" that created 400 pieces of orbital debris, or "space junk".

DRDO says debris from Mission Shakti ASAT test poses no danger to space station

The 5000-km range Agni-V missile was launched from Kalam Island off Odisha at 9.50 am on 27 March, 2019. Image: Hemant Kumar/Twitter

The danger from "space junk" is not that it falls to Earth but that it collides with orbiting satellites.

Even the smallest piece of debris travelling at great speeds can put a satellite out of action.

The Indian satellite was destroyed at a relatively low altitude of 300 kilometers, 120 kilometres below the ISS and most orbiting satellites.

Bridenstine and other space experts also said the risk from the Indian debris would dissipate as much of it would burn up as it entered the atmosphere.

The US military tracks objects in space to predict the collision risk for the ISS and satellites. They are currently tracking 23,000 objects larger than 10 centimeters.

These includes about 10,000 pieces of space debris, of which nearly 3,000 were created by a Chinese anti-satellite test.

India has hailed the test as a sign that it is a space power. Only the United States, Russia and China had previously carried out successful anti-satellite missile strikes in space.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review


also see

NewsTracker

Pakistan 'deeply concerned' over space debris from India's ASAT test, says 'military dimension' of move can't be overlooked

Apr 03, 2019
Pakistan 'deeply concerned' over space debris from India's ASAT test, says 'military dimension' of move can't be overlooked
Mission Shakti has created 400 pieces of debris, endangered space station: NASA

Space Debris

Mission Shakti has created 400 pieces of debris, endangered space station: NASA

Apr 02, 2019
US is tracking 250-270 objects of debris generated due to India's ASAT test, ISS not at risk: Pentagon

NewsTracker

US is tracking 250-270 objects of debris generated due to India's ASAT test, ISS not at risk: Pentagon

Mar 30, 2019
A-SAT test ahead of polls bid to shift focus from bread-and-butter issues: PM seeks to benefit from nationalism debate

CriticalPoint

A-SAT test ahead of polls bid to shift focus from bread-and-butter issues: PM seeks to benefit from nationalism debate

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Mission Shakti approved in 2016; scientists worked round-the-clock to meet deadline, says DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy

TheySaidIt

Mission Shakti approved in 2016; scientists worked round-the-clock to meet deadline, says DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy

Mar 28, 2019

science

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Apr 08, 2019
Heritage havelis, architecture in Rajasthan decaying from years of neglect

Indian Heritage

Heritage havelis, architecture in Rajasthan decaying from years of neglect

Apr 08, 2019
World Health Day 2019: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

PUBG & Parenting

World Health Day 2019: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

Apr 07, 2019
World Health Day 2019: India accounts for quarter of the world's air pollution deaths

Air Pollution

World Health Day 2019: India accounts for quarter of the world's air pollution deaths

Apr 07, 2019