Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 08 August, 2018 16:17 IST

'Domestication' can be traced back to an animal's genes, a 60-year study reveals

The study found a specific gene — SorCS1 — that affects behaviour, and makes foxes more tame

 

A six-decade-long breeding study with foxes has led to the discovery of genes that favour tame or aggressive behaviour, scientists said on 6 August, 2018.

Comparing the sequenced genomes of foxes selected across 50 generations for their friendliness towards people with another group bred for hostility uncovered dozens of telltale differences, including one gene in particular, they reported in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

"We were able to show that a specific gene" — known as SorCS1 — "does have an effect on behaviour, making foxes more tame," lead author Anna Kukekova from the University of Illinois, told AFP.

"That's a big result — it's hard to make that connection," she said.

The findings are also relevant to human behaviour.

The significance

Some of the genetic regions identified, for example, correspond to autism and bipolar disorders, while others are associated with William-Beuren syndrome, which causes pathologically outgoing, friendly behaviour.

The backstory to the fox study begins more than half a century ago, when the origins of animal domestication were poorly understood and hotly contested.

In 1959, Russian biologist Dmitri Belyaev decided to test his theory that genes played a more important role than human interaction in the gradual metamorphosis of wolves into the man's-best-friend subspecies we call dogs. At the same time, Nobel laureate Konrad Lorenz, a pioneer in the study of aggression in animals and humans, argued that new-born wolf puppies raised with tender loving human care would become docile and domesticated.

Belyaev suspected otherwise, and choose Vulpes vulpes — a.k.a. the red or silver fox — to make his case.

Ralf, a one-year old red fox, is seen next to a rabbit after a training session which is a part of a programme of taming wild animals for research and interaction with visitors at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia March 27, 2017. Ralf was born at the Institute of Cytology and Genetics (ICG) in Novosibirsk, which experimented on fox domestication through long-term selection and breeding for more than 50 years, according to zoo representatives. REUTERS

Ralf, a young red fox, next to a rabbit after a training session in the study. Ralf was born at the Institute of Cytology and Genetics (ICG) in Novosibirsk, Russia, which studies fox domestication through long-term selection and breeding. Reuters

The study

Russia was full of fox farms which raised and harvested the animals for their fur, offering the perfect opportunity for a large-scale experiment, he reasoned.

"Farm-bred foxes were not domesticated," said Kukekova, an evolutionary geneticist who began studying the animals 16 years ago. "If you try to touch them, they show fear and aggression," much as in the wild.

Belyaev found a large farm willing to cooperate, and began to systematically select foxes that exhibited the least stress and fear around people, repeating the process with each new generation.

"After only 10 generations, they got a few puppies that wagged their tail just like dogs when they saw people, even when there was no food," Kukekova said. "They were just happy to see humans."

Today, all of the 500 breeding pairs in the tame group are at ease in the presence of humans, even if they are not as domesticated as dogs.

Around 1970, Belyaev's team at the Russian Institute of Cytology and Genetics added a group of foxes, selected for their aggressiveness, and a third control group with a random mix. For the new study, Kukekova and two dozen colleagues sequenced the genomes of 10 foxes from each of the three groups.

"The game changer for us was the development of next-generation sequencing technology," she said.

Earlier genetic sweeps yielded chunks of code with dozens or hundreds of genes, making it impossible to isolate those that mattered.

This time, the researchers pinpointed 103 relevant genetic regions.

The findings

Significantly, more than 60 percent of the tame animals — including those in the control group — shared the same variant of SorCS1.

Among the aggressive foxes, that variant was entirely absent. The study also revealed that different genes are responsible for very specific behaviours.

"For example, when foxes greet people by wagging their tail, it seems to be determined by different genes than those responsible for allowing a human to touch a fox's belly," Kukekova said.

And whether a fox wants to prolong an interaction with a human is governed by yet another bit of genetic code.

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

also see

Genetics

Trees can be genetically engineered to curtail spread beyond plantations: Study

Aug 06, 2018

Genetic Testing

GSK to access DNA data from millions by partnering with Google-funded 23andMe

Jul 31, 2018

Health & Medicine

Superbugs resistant to alcohol can now skirt around sanitisers and disinfectants

Aug 02, 2018

Health Tech

Google Glass could help kids with autism better understand faces & emotions

Aug 03, 2018

Autism

Indian scientists develop promising new questionnaire for early autism detection

Aug 01, 2018

Conservation

95 percent of world's lemur population is 'on the brink of extinction': IUCN

Aug 02, 2018

science

Parker probe

Parker Solar Probe: All you need to know about NASA's first Sun-skimming spaceship

Aug 08, 2018

Genetics

'Domestication' can be traced back to an animal's genes, a 60-year study reveals

Aug 08, 2018

Physics

'Hydraulic jump' observed by Leonardo da Vinci finally finds an explanation

Aug 08, 2018

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Aug 08, 2018