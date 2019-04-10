Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Dogs can sniff out cancerous blood cells with 97 percent accuracy, reveals study

Dogs have smell receptors 10,000 times more accurate than humans, making them highly sensitive to odour.

Press Trust of IndiaApr 10, 2019 11:51:02 IST

Dogs can use their highly evolved sense of smell to pick out human blood samples with cancer with almost 97 percent accuracy, according to a study that may lead to inexpensive and non-invasive screening approaches for the deadly disease.

Dogs have smell receptors 10,000 times more accurate than humans, making them highly sensitive to odours we can’t perceive, said researchers who presented the study at the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology annual meeting in Florida, US.

Dogs can sniff out cancerous blood cells with 97 percent accuracy, reveals study

Representative Image.

“Although there is currently no cure for cancer, early detection offers the best hope of survival,” said Heather Junqueira, lead researcher at the US-based healthcare company BioScentDx.

“A highly sensitive test for detecting cancer could potentially save thousands of lives and change the way the disease is treated,” Junqueira said in a statement.

The researchers used a form of clicker training to teach four beagles to distinguish between normal blood serum and samples from patients with malignant lung cancer.

Although one beagle was unmotivated to perform, the other three dogs correctly identified lung cancer samples 96.7 percent of the time and normal samples 97.5 percent of the time.

“This work is very exciting because it paves the way for further research along two paths, both of which could lead to new cancer-detection tools,” said Junqueira.

“One is using canine scent detection as a screening method for cancers, and the other would be to determine the biologic compounds the dogs detect and then design cancer-screening tests based on those compounds,” she said.

BioScentDx plans to use canine scent detection to develop a non-invasive way of screening for cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



The journey of India's first female professional poker player


Top Stories

latest videos

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival


also see

Cervical Cancer

World Health Day 2019: A quick guide to Cervical Cancer and how to prevent it

Apr 07, 2019
World Health Day 2019: A quick guide to Cervical Cancer and how to prevent it
Dogs can use their sense of smell to recognise the specific scent of seizures

Dogs

Dogs can use their sense of smell to recognise the specific scent of seizures

Mar 29, 2019
World Health Day 2019: Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, say experts

E-Cigarettes

World Health Day 2019: Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, say experts

Apr 07, 2019
Navneet Education recalls children's book following backlash to story depicting animal abuse

Navneet Education recalls children's book following backlash to story depicting animal abuse

Mar 28, 2019
IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mobile Healthcare

IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mar 27, 2019
Hold my beer: Alcohol that could offer all the fun of drinking without the dangers?

Alcohol

Hold my beer: Alcohol that could offer all the fun of drinking without the dangers?

Mar 28, 2019

science

Black hole event horizon: Stunning images of black holes we've never actually seen

Black Holes

Black hole event horizon: Stunning images of black holes we've never actually seen

Apr 10, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy's first commercial launch of Arabsat-6A to 10 April

SpaceX Falcon Heavy

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy's first commercial launch of Arabsat-6A to 10 April

Apr 09, 2019
Zapping the brain boosts working memory in people over age 60, study finds

Memory

Zapping the brain boosts working memory in people over age 60, study finds

Apr 09, 2019
Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Neurobiology

Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Apr 09, 2019