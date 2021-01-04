Monday, January 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Doctor who helped discover Ebola warns of new fatal infection called 'Disease X'

According to WHO, a Disease X is the possibility of an international epidemic that can spread from a pathogen unknown to humankind.


FP TrendingJan 04, 2021 18:03:08 IST

A doctor who helped discover the Ebola virus disease has warned that many dangerous diseases are on the verge of spreading which could be as transmitted as rapidly as the coronavirus and be as deadly as the Ebola virus. Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe Tamfum from Congo spoke with CNN recently and revealed how a number of new viruses are being expected to come to light in an act which he describes as “a threat for humanity”. The microbiologist who helped discover the Ebola virus in 1976, says these viruses emerging from the tropical forests of Africa could rapidly spread and soon grow deadly for the human population.

Doctor who helped discover Ebola warns of new fatal infection called Disease X

The Third Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize winners, Francis Gervase Omaswa of Uganda (L) and Jean-Jacques Muyembe-Tamfum of Congo (2nd R) are greeted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito (2nd L) and Empress Masako (R) at the end of the awards ceremony in Tokyo on August 30, 2019 on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD). Image credit: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP

"We are now in a world where new pathogens will come out," he further told the publication. He also said that he thinks that any new disease could become more apocalyptic than COVID-19.

This scientific warning has been given after a woman from the Democratic Republic of the Congo has shown early symptoms of hemorrhagic fever. While she has been tested for Ebola, researchers fear if she is the patient zero of the hypothetical Disease X which spreads faster than COVID and has Ebola's 50 to 90 per cent fatality rate.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a Disease X is the possibility of an international epidemic that can spread from a pathogen unknown to humankind. The disease has been included in the list of priority diseases by the health body and experts opine that it is important we stay alert and fear the breakout of any new pathogen.

As seen in the case of the woman, where she tested negative for several other diseases with similar symptoms, Muyembe expects many more zoonotic diseases to come out in the future.

Zoonotic diseases like yellow fever, rabies, brucellosis and Lyme disease spread from animals to human beings and have caused epidemics and pandemics before. While the deadly HIV emerged from a type of Chimpanzee and then mutated into a fatal disease, SARS-CoV-2, along with SARS, and MERS are all coronaviruses that have suddenly jumped from animals to humans.

So the scary possibility of many more such zoonotic diseases attacking humanity is a valid one.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Eleven UK arrivals in Delhi found COVID-19 positive, health secy reviews status; Karnataka announces night curfew

Dec 23, 2020
Eleven UK arrivals in Delhi found COVID-19 positive, health secy reviews status; Karnataka announces night curfew
Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty, medical board to decide next course of treatment

Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty, medical board to decide next course of treatment

Jan 04, 2021
Australian golf legend Greg Norman quarantining at home in COVID-19 scare

Sportstracker

Australian golf legend Greg Norman quarantining at home in COVID-19 scare

Dec 27, 2020
Picking quarrels, provoking trouble: Lawyer jailed for publishing COVID-19 stories China wanted to hide

coronavirus pandemic

Picking quarrels, provoking trouble: Lawyer jailed for publishing COVID-19 stories China wanted to hide

Dec 30, 2020
History tells us this won't be last pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on coronavirus

NewsTracker

History tells us this won't be last pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on coronavirus

Dec 27, 2020
Bird flu alert sounded in Rajasthan after crow deaths in several districts; no need for alarm, say officials

NewsTracker

Bird flu alert sounded in Rajasthan after crow deaths in several districts; no need for alarm, say officials

Jan 03, 2021

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020