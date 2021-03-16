Tuesday, March 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Do COVID-19 vaccines provide protection to organ transplant recipients as well?

A report states that transplant recipients may fare better after the second dose but prior studies show the first shot is enough to kickstart antibody production.


The Associated PressMar 16, 2021 11:37:08 IST

A new study raised questions about how well COVID-19 vaccines protect organ transplant recipients — and what precautions people with suppressed immune systems should take after the shots. Vaccines rev up the immune system to recognize the virus, something that’s harder to do if someone’s immune cells aren’t in good working order. Transplant recipients take powerful immune-suppressing drugs to prevent organ rejection, which also increases their risk from the coronavirus — but excluded them from vaccine studies. Specialists say the shots appear safe for transplant recipients and any protection is better than none.

But how much protection do they get?

On Monday, researchers at Johns Hopkins University reported a first attempt to find out. They tested 436 people who had received new organs in recent years and were getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. A few weeks after the first dose, 17 percent of the transplant recipients had developed antibodies against the coronavirus, said Dr Dorry Segev, a Hopkins transplant surgeon who co-authored the study.

Segev acknowledged transplant recipients may fare better after the needed second dose — he’ll also check that — but prior studies show the first shot is enough to kickstart antibody production in just about everybody with a well-functioning immune system.

Of most concern, people whose transplant medications include a type called an anti-metabolite were far less likely to respond to the shot than those who don’t require that kind of drug, the team reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The findings come after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people can relax some, but not all, of the masking and distancing precautions against the coronavirus.

Segev called on CDC to consider a more nuanced message.

“From what we know, transplant patients cannot assume that they are safe after being vaccinated,” Segev said. They may need post-vaccination blood tests to be sure, he added.

The CDC didn’t immediately comment.

Dr David Mulligan, Yale University’s chief of transplant surgery and immunology, said Monday’s report is a disappointment but not a surprise, because people with weak immune systems don’t respond as well to other vaccines.

Some transplant groups, including the American Society of Transplantation, already have issued cautions about that.

Yale’s Mulligan urged patients to check in with their transplant center for advice. Those waiting for a life-saving organ transplant might be able to get vaccinated first. He said some people who’ve already had a transplant might be good candidates to temporarily cut back on certain immune-suppressing drugs. And the immune-compromised should be sure to get both vaccine doses for the best chance at protection.

“Our patients are already calling” for advice, Mulligan said. “Until you’ve had your antibodies checked and you know, boy, I’ve got a vigorous immune response — or we’ve got better data,” the immune-compromised shouldn’t let down their guard against the virus.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Reliance, Infosys, Accenture to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for employees

Mar 05, 2021
Reliance, Infosys, Accenture to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for employees
'Have you seen Titanic?': Bombay HC calls plea for vaccinating judges, lawyers first ‘selfish’

NewsTracker

'Have you seen Titanic?': Bombay HC calls plea for vaccinating judges, lawyers first ‘selfish’

Mar 10, 2021
AstraZeneca vaccine is 80.4%, Pfizer vaccine is 71.4% effective in elderly people: Study

covid-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca vaccine is 80.4%, Pfizer vaccine is 71.4% effective in elderly people: Study

Mar 04, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine rollout by India has 'rescued the world' from pandemic, says Dr Peter Hotez

NewsTracker

COVID-19 vaccine rollout by India has 'rescued the world' from pandemic, says Dr Peter Hotez

Mar 07, 2021
COVID-19 FAQ: When will the children be vaccinated against Coronavirus?

covid-19 vaccine

COVID-19 FAQ: When will the children be vaccinated against Coronavirus?

Mar 09, 2021
Fully-vaccinated people can gather indoors, unmasked with non-vaccinated people: CDC

covid-19 vaccine

Fully-vaccinated people can gather indoors, unmasked with non-vaccinated people: CDC

Mar 09, 2021

science

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Physical Distancing

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Mar 15, 2021
Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021