Thursday, August 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Discs of active, non-active spiral twin galaxies have significant differences, study proposes

Researchers scoured through over 600 spiral galaxies that are 'almost twin' but had different nuclear activity.


FP TrendingAug 06, 2020 17:28:27 IST

In a first, significant differences were spotted by scientists while studying the discs of several pairs of spiral galaxies. Led by researchers of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), the study will help us understand better how galaxies form and evolve.

It has been proven now that the black holes that are situated at the centre of most of the galaxies have significant influence on their evolution. When a black hole is involved in consuming material around it at a fast rate, thereby emitting high amounts of energy, that very galaxy is termed as an active galaxy. According to the news release, this is because the galaxy has an active nucleus or AGN.

The material that feeds the AGN must have gone through a journey to end up in the centre of the spiral galaxy, as it initially was situated in the disc. Studying the exact mechanisms which control the ties between the active nucleus and the rest of the galaxy is thus important, said Ignacio del Moral Castro, a doctoral student in the IAC and the University of La Laguna (ULL), who is also the first author of the study.

Discs of active, non-active spiral twin galaxies have significant differences, study proposes

An illustration of the comparison seen between an active spiral galaxy (orange box) and its non-active twin (blue box). Image Credit: Gabriel Prrez Diaz/SMM/IAC

Unravelling that will require the understanding of how active and non-active galaxies are different. Castro picked up over 600 galaxies that are "almost twin" but with different nuclear activity. The study has been accepted to be published in the scientific journal Astronomy & Astrophysics Letters.

While large samples of active and non-active samples were studied in earlier studies, this time researchers compared one active galaxy with another non-active one, maintaining that these are similar in appearance, have the same mass, orientation and brightness. This novel method narrowed down the causes for the differences.

Either angular momentum resulted in the gas falling into the centre. Or, the infall of gas happened from the outside when the galaxy captured any smaller galaxy. The study said both scenarios are compatible with this result, and they are not mutually exclusive.

IAC researcher and co-author  Begoña García Lorenzo said, “The result surprised us; we really didn't expect to find this type of differences on a large scale, given that the duration of the active phase is very short in comparison with the lifetime of a galaxy, and with the time needed to produce morphological and dynamical changes”.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

dead star

ESA scientists discover dead star in the Milky Way emitting a unique radiation mix

Jul 31, 2020
ESA scientists discover dead star in the Milky Way emitting a unique radiation mix
Risk of space warfare climbs with each passing year, but policies to curb them are lagging

space warfare

Risk of space warfare climbs with each passing year, but policies to curb them are lagging

Jul 30, 2020
Virgin Galactic reveals the interiors of its SpaceShipTwo Cabin that will take tourists to space

virgin galactic

Virgin Galactic reveals the interiors of its SpaceShipTwo Cabin that will take tourists to space

Jul 29, 2020
Virgin Galactic postpones SpaceShipTwo spaceflights to 2021 due to COVID-19

SpaceShipTwo

Virgin Galactic postpones SpaceShipTwo spaceflights to 2021 due to COVID-19

Aug 06, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S7 series launched

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S7 series launched

Aug 06, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core with MediaTek 6739 SoC will go on its first sale today: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core with MediaTek 6739 SoC will go on its first sale today: All you need to know

Jul 29, 2020

science

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020