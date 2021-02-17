Wednesday, February 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

All the early dinosaurs appear to originate in modern-day South America, some 230 million years ago, after which they moved North.


The Associated PressFeb 17, 2021 13:45:45 IST

Plant-eating dinosaurs probably arrived in the Northern Hemisphere millions of years after their meat-eating cousins, a delay likely caused by climate change, a new study found. A new way of calculating the dates of dinosaur fossils found in Greenland shows that the plant eaters, called sauropodomorphs, were about 215 million years old, according to a study in Monday’s Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The fossils previously were thought to be as old as 228 million years. That changes how scientists think about dinosaur migration.

The earliest dinosaurs all seemed to first develop in what’s now South America about 230 million years ago or longer. They then wandered north and all over the globe. The new study suggests not all dinosaurs could migrate at the same time.

So far, scientists haven’t found any example of the earliest plant-eating dinosaur family in the Northern Hemisphere that’s more than 215 million years old. One of the best examples of these is the Plateosaurus, a two-legged 23-foot (7-meter) vegetarian that weighed 8,800 pounds (4,000 kilograms). Yet scientists find meat-eaters were pretty much worldwide by at least 220 million years ago, said Randy Irmis, a paleontologist at the University of Utah, who wasn’t part of the research.

The plant eaters “were late comers in the Northern Hemisphere,” said study lead author Dennis Kent, of Columbia University. “What took them so long?”

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Plateosaurus models at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, Germany. Image: Randall Irmis/AP

Kent figured out what probably happened by looking at the atmosphere and climate at the time. During the Triassic era, 230 million years ago, carbon dioxide levels were 10 times higher than now. It was a hotter world with no ice sheets at the poles and two bands of extreme deserts north and south of the equator, he said.

It was so dry in those regions that there were not enough plants for the sauropodomorphs to survive the journey, but there were enough insects that meat-eaters could, Kent said.

But then about about 215 million years ago, carbon dioxide levels briefly dropped in half and that allowed the deserts to have a bit more plant life and the sauropodomorphs were able to make the trip.

Kent and other scientists said Triassic changes in carbon dioxide levels were from volcanoes and other natural forces — unlike now, when the burning of coal, oil and natural gas are the main drivers.

Plateosaurus models at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart. Plant-eating dinosaurs like these probably arrived in the Northern Hemisphere many millions of years later than their meat-eating cousins, according to a study published on 16 Feb 2021. Image: Randall Irmis/AP

Plateosaurus models at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart. Plant-eating dinosaurs like these probably arrived in the Northern Hemisphere many millions of years later than their meat-eating cousins, according to a study published on 16 Feb 2021. Image: Randall Irmis/AP

Kent used changes in Earth’s magnetism in the soil to pinpoint the more exact date of the Greenland fossils. That highlighted the migration time gap, said several outside experts both in dinosaurs and and ancient climate.

Kent’s theory about climatic change being the difference in dinosaur migration “is super cool because it brings it back to contemporary issues,” said Irmis.

It also fits with some animals around today that have migratory issues that keep them away from certain climates, said Hans-Otto Portner, a climate scientist and biologist at the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany who wasn’t part of the study.

While the study makes sense, there is one potential flaw, said University of Chicago dinosaur expert Paul Sereno: Just because no fossils of plant-eaters older than 215 million years have been found in the Northern Hemisphere, that doesn’t mean there were no sauropodomorphs. The fossils just may not have survived, he said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Air Pollution

Cleaner air during COVID-19 pandemic caused brief temperature spike: Study

Feb 04, 2021
Cleaner air during COVID-19 pandemic caused brief temperature spike: Study
Court finds France liable for inaction on climate change, NGOs hail it as a 'historic victory'

Climate Inaction

Court finds France liable for inaction on climate change, NGOs hail it as a 'historic victory'

Feb 03, 2021
New CRISPR tech can revolutionise gene therapy, renew hope for treating genetic diseases

Gene editing

New CRISPR tech can revolutionise gene therapy, renew hope for treating genetic diseases

Feb 03, 2021
Human growth in recent decades came at 'devastating cost' to nature, planet's economic role: Review

Planet

Human growth in recent decades came at 'devastating cost' to nature, planet's economic role: Review

Feb 04, 2021
Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Mars Missions

Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Feb 08, 2021
Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Black Holes

Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Feb 08, 2021

science

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021
Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021