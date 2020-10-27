Tuesday, October 27, 2020Back to
  Technology News
  Science

Dinosaur eggs in Tamil Nadu turns out to be sediments from marine species that lived 416 million years ago

The ammonites could have been trapped in the process of concretion for centuries and got misconceived as a dinosaur egg.


FP TrendingOct 27, 2020 10:21:34 IST

Apparent dinosaur eggs that were recently discovered in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur are nothing more than ammonite sediments. A group of local geology and archaeology enthusiasts who visited the area dismissed the earlier notion, reported The Times of India.

According to the report, ammonites were a large and diverse group of marine species that lived on Earth in the Devonian period, approximately 416 million years ago.

As per the report, Ramesh Karuppiah, who led the group said that the marine species could have been trapped in the process of concretion for centuries and got misconceived as a dinosaur egg.

Dinosaur eggs in Tamil Nadu turns out to be sediments from marine species that lived 416 million years ago

Representational Image.Pixabay

The group comprised of members form Kalmaram Kappom and Mannin Mainthargal. They also identified a fragment of fossil tree in the Aanaivari stream, measuring around two meters (seven feet) in length and 76 cm (30-inch) in thickness.

In an interaction with TOI, a source in the Geological Survey India revealed that the vicinity is known for such finds.

While these fossilised eggs turned out to be something else, earlier this month, geologists in southern India had revealed that they found hundreds of dinosaur egg clusters near in ancient riverbed in Tamil Nadu. According to scientists, the egg cluster could be about 65 million years old.

According to a report in the BBC, each egg was the size of a football. Lead researcher MU Ramkumar had said that the finding is significant and could help unravel the mystery about the extinction of dinosaurs.

According to scientists, the eggs belong to the leaf-eating Sauropod branch of dinosaurs.

