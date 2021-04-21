Wednesday, April 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Dementia risk higher in 50-70 year-olds who sleep for less than six hours, finds study

Almost 8,000 people participated since 1985 with them either self-reporting their sleep duration or wearing monitors.


Agence France-PresseApr 21, 2021 12:27:28 IST

Sleeping six hours or less per night in your 50s and 60s is associated with an increased risk of dementia, according to a new study of nearly 8,000 British adults followed for more than 25 years. Scientists said that while the research, which was based on data from a long-running survey, could not prove cause and effect, it did draw a link between sleep and dementia as people age. The study, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, showed a higher risk of dementia in those sleeping six or fewer hours per night at the ages of 50 or 60, compared to those who have a "normal" seven hours in bed.

Time spent sleeping is linked to dementia risk in older adults -- 65 years and older -- but it is unclear whether this association is also true for younger age groups, according to the authors.

Time spent sleeping is linked to dementia risk in older adults -- 65 years and older -- but it is unclear whether this association is also true for younger age groups, according to the authors.

There was also a 30 percent increased dementia risk in those with consistently short sleeping patterns from the age of 50 to 70, irrespective of cardiometabolic or mental health issues, which are known risk factors for dementia.

The study authors from the French national health research institute INSERM analysed data from a long term study by University College London, which has followed the health of 7,959 British individuals since 1985.

Participants self-reported their sleep duration, while about 3,900 of them also wore watch devices overnight to confirm their estimates.

Nearly ten million new cases of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, are counted each year worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and disrupted sleep is a common symptom.

But a growing body of research suggests sleep patterns before the onset of dementia could also contribute to the development of the disease.

Time spent sleeping is linked to dementia risk in older adults -- 65 years and older -- but it is unclear whether this association is also true for younger age groups, according to the authors.

They said future research may be able to determine whether improving sleep patterns can help prevent dementia.

"Many of us have experienced a bad night's sleep and probably know that it can have an impact on our memory and thinking in the short term, but an intriguing question is whether long-term sleep patterns can affect our risk of dementia," Sara Imarisio, Head of Research at Alzheimer's Research UK told Science Media Centre.

She said that while there is no magic bullet to prevent dementia, evidence suggests that not smoking, drinking in moderation, staying mentally and physically active and eating well are among the things that can "help to keep our brains healthy as we age".

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

World Health Day 2021

World Health Day 2021: Quotes, greetings, and slogans for the occasion

Apr 07, 2021
World Health Day 2021: Quotes, greetings, and slogans for the occasion
World Health Day 2021: What public health lessons can India learn from COVID-19 pandemic?

World Health Day

World Health Day 2021: What public health lessons can India learn from COVID-19 pandemic?

Apr 07, 2021
'Don't postpone, get vaccinated today': Sonu Sood takes Covid jab at Sanjeevani's launch

NewsTracker

'Don't postpone, get vaccinated today': Sonu Sood takes Covid jab at Sanjeevani's launch

Apr 07, 2021
More than 8.3 cr people vaccinated against COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan at Sanjeevani's launch

NewsTracker

More than 8.3 cr people vaccinated against COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan at Sanjeevani's launch

Apr 07, 2021
Sonu Sood flags off Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi to raise awareness on Covid vaccine in 4,831 villages

NewsTracker

Sonu Sood flags off Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi to raise awareness on Covid vaccine in 4,831 villages

Apr 07, 2021
World Health Day 2021: 'Building a fairer, healthier world' is this year's theme; history and significance

NewsTracker

World Health Day 2021: 'Building a fairer, healthier world' is this year's theme; history and significance

Apr 07, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021