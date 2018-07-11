Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

The demand for security engineers, too, in the past year increased by 120 percent.

Driven by increased focus on digital transformation, the demand for data scientists in India shot up by 417 percent in the past one year, according to a new study.

People seeking data scientists job during the same period increased by just 19 percent, according to the study titled "Talent Supply Index" (TSI) by data-driven hiring solution provider Belong Technologies India Pvt Ltd.

The demand for security engineers in the past year increased by 120 percent while the supply has been able to match up by only 14 percent, showed the 2018 edition of TSI.

"If the TSI 2017 data proved that we are in a candidate-driven market, the 2018 numbers should be a wake-up call for talent acquisition to adopt data-driven and a candidate-first approach to attract the best talent," said Rishabh Kaul, Co-Founder, Belong.

Representational Image.

Representational Image.

"Companies can no longer solely expect candidates to apply to them and should invest in going 'outbound' to have a greater chance at attracting this scarce talent," Kaul added.

The TSI measures how competitive the market is for a given job by dividing the total number of people with relevant skills by the total number of active opportunities for that job.

Its 2018 edition took into consideration a randomised sample set of over 1.5 million jobs spread across the last two years in India along with over 5,00,000 candidates.

The findings showed that engineering managers and architects are moving jobs more frequently and the average tenure for these roles dropped by 30 to 35 percent last year.

Female representation in technology roles stood at an average of just 12 percent across roles, according to the study.

