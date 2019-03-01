Friday, March 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Delhi's reserves of water are drying up, could bring 'Day zero' by 2020: NITI Aayog

The capital is losing water from its surface reserves as well as underground.

tech2 News Staff Mar 01, 2019 20:07:49 IST

Between the lousy quality of air and the scarcity of water in Delhi, its residents have close to no environmental bliss to look forward to, it seems.

While there's a tirade of news that sweeps the web every winter on the capital's toxic air quality levels, there's now another severe crisis brewing that the state has to prepare for: an apocalyptic water shortage.

The state is losing water from both, its reserves on the surface as well as underground. In recent years, Delhi has lost roughly 3 centimetres of water from these reserves every year, according to a new report by the National Institution for Transforming India, also called NITI Aayog.

Representational image. Image: Flickr

Representational image. Image: Flickr

"Delhi lost more than 1 meter of groundwater in the past 10 years,” Virendra Tiwari, director of the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) told Quartz.

This is quicker than any other major Indian city, he added.

NGRI — a government research facility — studied how groundwater levels fluctuated over a 15-year period between 2002 and 2017.  Curiously, the entire northern region in and around the capital is seeing a similar (but less extreme) dip in groundwater levels.

One of the biggest culprits for this is agriculture. Some practices and kinds of farming — rice cultivation in particular — are very water-intensive. This is the single biggest reason for thinning groundwater levels in the north, according to Tiwari.

A huddle for water around a well in Gorai, Borivli. Reuters

A huddle for water around a well in Gorai, Borivli. Reuters

Another reason for the problem is scant monsoons. Groundwater gets replenished by rainfall. Places like Delhi that are landlocked and don't have access to large bodies of water are the worst affected when rainfall patterns are disturbed. According to Tiwari, losing groundwater in these areas also messes with soil moisture, air temperature and the risk of heatwaves in dry weather.

The city of Cape Town in South Africa made headlines in early 2018 for launching a countdown to the day its citizens would run out of groundwater — the city's "Day Zero". All taps were to be cut off to mark the beginning of a three-year drought, which Cape Town will experience sometime this year, according to a Reuters report.

Niti Aayog believes Delhi could see its own day zero as soon as 2020.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019
Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019

Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3

How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3
Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019

Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019
Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

also see

#CuttingPaani can save lives of millions today

Feb 22, 2019

NewsTracker

Size of real estate market to grow to $650 billion by 2040 from $120 billion now: Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar

Feb 22, 2019

NewsTracker

Cabinet clears procedure, mechanism to monetise enemy properties, CPSE's non-core assets

Mar 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Pulwama terror attack: Withdrawal of MFN status to hit Pakistan economy, says NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar

Feb 15, 2019

NewsTracker

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar bats for setting up independent debt management office

Feb 22, 2019

Packaging

From the same species that built airplanes comes the deathtrap that is 'packaging'

Feb 19, 2019

science

Water Crisis

Delhi's reserves of water are drying up, could bring 'Day zero' by 2020: NITI Aayog

Mar 01, 2019

Gene Editing

CRISPR gene editing used to treat patient with beta thalassemia blood disorder

Mar 01, 2019

SpaceX

SpaceX new Dragon capsule to carry dummy astronaut on its maiden flight this Sunday

Mar 01, 2019

Artificial Brain

Scientists create an artificial brain that stores memories in silver, lives forever

Mar 01, 2019