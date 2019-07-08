Monday, July 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

The model could help astronomers probe wider & deeper into regions of the Universe never before explored.

tech2 News StaffJul 08, 2019 12:21:57 IST

Galaxy clusters are some of the largest, yet hard-to-spot structures in the cosmos. Astronomers are now turning to artificial intelligence for help. Specifically, a deep learning technology called "Deep-CEE" (Deep Learning for Galaxy Cluster Extraction and Evaluation) that speeds up the hunt for galaxy clusters.

The study and software were presented by Matthew Chan, a doctoral researcher at Lancaster University, at the Royal Astronomical Society's National Astronomy meeting on 4 July.

Galaxy clusters are quite rare in the universe. Most galaxies reside in low-density environments called "the field", or in small groups, like our Milky Way and the neighbouring Andromeda do. While rarer, galaxy clusters do represent the most extreme environments for star systems to live in. Studying them could be a window into some of the most elusive theories about the universe — dark matter and dark energy.

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Deep-CEE, the first AI designed exclusively to scan the stars for galaxy clusters. Image: NASA/ESA/Hubble

A state-of-the-art artificial intelligence model has been trained as a virtual astronomer to "look" at colour images and specifically pick out galaxy clusters. It uses neural networks, which mimic the way the human brain identifies objects — using specific neurons that can visualise patterns and colours.

In a pilot study of the AI's capabilities, it managed to identify and classify galaxy clusters in images that contain many other astronomical objects. The results were encouraging, as per a statementThis new automation of the discovery process allows scientists to quickly scan sets of images and return precise predictions with minimal human interaction. This will be essential for analysing data in the future, according to a statement.

"We have successfully applied Deep-CEE to the Sloan Digital Sky Survey," says Chan, "Ultimately, we will run our model on revolutionary surveys such as the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST) that will probe wider and deeper into regions of the Universe never before explored," he added.

Infographic credit: Gary L Schroeder

The LSST sky survey, due to go online in 2021, is a mega-project to image the entire patch of sky visible from the southern hemisphere. The estimated 15 TB of data from the project every night is sure to add a lot of new discoveries to the growing field of astronomy.

Efforts like Deep-CEE are adding power and skill to the discovery process itself and help ease the load on astronomers by automating some of the most challenging and mundane parts of the process.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Spiral Galaxy

Hubble captures spiral galaxy in 'full bloom' 70 million light-years from Earth

Jul 08, 2019
Hubble captures spiral galaxy in 'full bloom' 70 million light-years from Earth
BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Neuroscience

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Jul 03, 2019
Flash of radio waves detected by astronomers traced back to its galactic origins

Space

Flash of radio waves detected by astronomers traced back to its galactic origins

Jul 04, 2019
Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019

science

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019
New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019