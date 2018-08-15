Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Press Trust of India 15 August, 2018 18:24 IST

Data from past space weather may help avoid future threats to Earth: Research

Space weather can disrupt electronics, aviation and satellite systems and communications.

Data from past space weather may help us better understand the future cosmic events and plan for any potential threats they may pose to Earth, scientists say.

Space weather can disrupt electronics, aviation and satellite systems and communications, said researchers at the University of Warwick in the UK.

This depends on solar activity, but as this is different for each solar cycle, the overall likelihood of space weather events can be difficult to forecast, they said.

The researchers charted the space weather in previous solar cycles across the last half-century.

Representational Image

Representational Image

They discovered an underlying repeatable pattern in how space weather activity changes with the solar cycle, according to the study published in the journal Space Weather.

The Sun goes through solar cycles around every eleven years, during which time the number of sunspots increases to the maximum point (the 'solar maximum').

More solar activity means more solar flares, which in turn can mean more extreme space weather on Earth.

"This breakthrough will allow better understanding and planning for space weather, and for any future threats it may pose to the Earth," researchers said.

The study shows that space weather and the activity of the Sun are not entirely random - and may constrain how likely large weather events are in future cycles.

"We analysed the last five solar maxima and found that although the overall likelihood of more extreme events varied from one solar maximum to another, there is an underlying pattern to their likelihood, which does not change," said Sandra Chapman, a professor at the University of Warwick.

"If this pattern persists into the next solar maximum, our research, which constrains how likely large events are, will allow better preparation for potential space weather threats to Earth," said Chapman.

The drivers of space weather, the Sun and solar wind, and the response seen at Earth have now been almost continually monitored by ground and space-based observations over the last five solar cycles (more than fifty years).

Each solar cycle has a different duration and peak activity level, and, as a consequence, the climate of Earth's space weather has also been different at each solar maximum.

The more extreme events are less frequent so that it is harder to build up a statistical picture of how likely they are to occur.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Parker probe

Parker Solar Probe: All you need to know about NASA's first Sun-skimming spaceship

Aug 08, 2018

Geology

Carbon leak over 11,000 years warmed the planet, aided human habitability: Study

Aug 01, 2018

Climate change

Dealing with climate change: Seven ways the planet could tip into 'Hothouse Earth'

Aug 07, 2018

Habitable Planets

What makes planets 'habitable' questioned, widening prospects of finding others

Aug 01, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

What the Parker Solar Probe is chasing on it's 7-year-long study of our Sun

Aug 11, 2018

Conservation

95 percent of world's lemur population is 'on the brink of extinction': IUCN

Aug 02, 2018

science

Opportunity Rover

NASA's Opportunity Rover missing on Mars since two months after a dust storm

Aug 15, 2018

Space Weather

Data from past space weather may help avoid future threats to Earth: Research

Aug 15, 2018

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018