Tuesday, April 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

CRISPR will bring huge shifts to agriculture, food sectors in next 5 years says founder

Gene modification involves mix-and-match of genes between organisms, or even across species.

tech2 News StaffApr 23, 2019 15:17:50 IST

Gene editing technology CRISPR has found itself in the news a whole lot since it was first invented and used in living systems in 2012 and 2013, respectively. It made waves throughout the global research community for the enormous potential and power packed into an easy-to-use laboratory kit.

One of the co-inventors of CRISPR, Dr Jennifer Doudna, thinks that the most powerful of its uses to go mainstream won't have anything to do with diseases or designer babies.

Instead, Doudna thinks its biggest impact will be in the fields of agriculture and food.

CRISPR will bring huge shifts to agriculture, food sectors in next 5 years says founder

Gene editing technology has a variety of potential applications. Image: Getty

"In the next five years, the most profound thing we'll see in terms of CRISPR's effects on everyday lives will be in the agricultural sector," she told Business Insider. CRISPR'ed crops could go as far as alleviating problems like hunger and obesity by packing in genes for energy-rich and nutritious proteins in staple foods.

Gene-edited crops are very different from the controversial genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Gene modification involves mix-and-match of genes between organisms, or even across species. For instance, DNA can be picked up from a bacteria that is pesticide-resistant into cotton seeds that remain unaffected by pesticides in the environment lifelong.

Memphis Meats, a food technology startup backed by big names including Bill Gates and Richard Branson, has successfully even made real strips of meat and meatballs from animal cells (without killing any animals) using CRISPR.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The evolution of CRISPR as a technology has been slow and its progress marred by a lot of controversy in recent years. Proving the safety of a technique before diving into its novel uses in animals and humans is essential. This single step alone could take years in human beings since there aren't any long-term studies underway for gene-editing treatments in humans. However, those same limitations don't apply to the agriculture industry, which has already seen the same controversies in the genetically-modified organisms

The most recent controversy surrounding CRISPR came from Chinese researcher He Jiankui's gene edited human baby study. Though he was technically giving the twin girls a biological, life-long resistance to HIV infection, Jiankui flouted most of the code of conduct and ethical limitations to ensure his study continued.

He was eventually fired from his place of work and charged with ethical wrongdoing for overlooking ethical norms in China (the most liberal of countries with regard to regulations for gene editing).

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3


also see

Gene editing

CRISPR used to treat two human cancer patients for the first time in UPenn study

Apr 19, 2019
CRISPR used to treat two human cancer patients for the first time in UPenn study
China tightens rules on gene editing in humans and embryo trials, reports claim

Gene editing

China tightens rules on gene editing in humans and embryo trials, reports claim

Apr 23, 2019
Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Super-intelligent Monkeys

Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Apr 16, 2019
Cells restore life in a dead pig's brain using artificial blood in remarkable first

Neuroscience

Cells restore life in a dead pig's brain using artificial blood in remarkable first

Apr 18, 2019
Advanced gene editing may mutate into WMDs

ConnectTheDots

Advanced gene editing may mutate into WMDs

Apr 12, 2019
Your genes may be able to explain your low pay checks: Report

Genetics

Your genes may be able to explain your low pay checks: Report

Apr 13, 2019

science

CRISPR will bring huge shifts to agriculture, food sectors in next 5 years says founder

Gene editing

CRISPR will bring huge shifts to agriculture, food sectors in next 5 years says founder

Apr 23, 2019
Earth Day 2019: Apple promotes mangrove conservation efforts in Colombian forests

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: Apple promotes mangrove conservation efforts in Colombian forests

Apr 23, 2019
NASA's Hubble takes beautiful image of Southern Crab nebula to celebrate turning 29

Hubble Telescope

NASA's Hubble takes beautiful image of Southern Crab nebula to celebrate turning 29

Apr 23, 2019
China tightens rules on gene editing in humans and embryo trials, reports claim

Gene editing

China tightens rules on gene editing in humans and embryo trials, reports claim

Apr 23, 2019