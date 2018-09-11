Tuesday, September 11, 2018 Back to
Reuters 11 September, 2018 14:32 IST

CRISPR gene editing technology patents from MIT and Harvard upheld by US Court

Berkeley's Jennifer Doudna & Vienna’s Emmanuelle Charpentier were first to file a patent in 2012.

A US appeals court on Monday, 10 September, allowed a research center affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University to keep patents potentially worth billions of dollars on a groundbreaking gene editing technology known as CRISPR.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the validity of the Harvard and MIT patents, rejecting a challenge brought by a rival team of researchers associated with the University of California at Berkeley and University of Vienna in Austria.

CRISPR allows scientists to edit genes by using biological “scissors” which can find and replace selected stretches of DNA.

The technology has been hailed as a scientific breakthrough that could lead to cures for diseases driven by genetic mutations or abnormalities and also have applications for agricultural crops.

The Broad Institute, the biological and genomic research center affiliated with MIT and Harvard, said in a statement that the ruling was correct and that it was “time for all institutions to move beyond litigation” to “ensure wide, open access to this transformative technology.”

Representational image. Flickr

Charles Robinson, an in-house lawyer at the University of California, said the institution was evaluating further litigation options. Robinson also said the university has “dominant” patent applications covering the use of CRISPR.

In 2012, a research team led by Berkeley’s Jennifer Doudna and Vienna’s Emmanuelle Charpentier was first to apply for a CRISPR patent.

A team at Harvard and MIT’s Broad Institute applied for a patent months later, opting for a fast-track review process. It became the first to obtain a CRISPR patent in 2014, and has since obtained additional patents.

In April 2015, Berkeley petitioned the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to launch a so-called interference proceeding, claiming the Broad patents covered the same invention as its earlier application.

Broad countered that its patent represented the real breakthrough because it described the use of CRISPR in so-called eukaryotic cells, which include plant and animal cells, for the first time.

Monday’s decision affirmed a February 2017 ruling by the patent court siding with Broad.

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

India's Drone Policy Explained

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

