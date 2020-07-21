Tuesday, July 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

COVID-19 Vaccine: Early results from Oxford trial show promising dual immune response to the coronavirus

This is a big boost for the experimental vaccine, which is among three front-runners in a global effort to find a preventive vaccine for COVID-19.


tech2 News StaffJul 21, 2020 09:54:28 IST

One of the experimental coronavirus vaccines being developed and tested by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has shown an immune response against COVID-19 in trial volunteers, as per new data published in the Lancet.

The AZD1222 experimental vaccine uses an inactivated (harmless) form of the COVID-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus for the immune system to use as target practice to fight off a future coronavirus infection.

Based on the data released by the phase one/phase two study, which included 1,077 healthy volunteers, the vaccine was found to trigger two unique, important immune responses. The first response was an increase in the production of antibodies, which helps the immune system track and target the virus in the body. The second was an increase in a class of immune cells called T-cells, which destroy both viral particles and human cells infected by the virus, with the help of antibodies.

Scientists say this is a good sign for the experimental vaccine candidate, retaining its status as the front-runner in the global effort to find a working vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Early results from Oxford trial show promising dual immune response to the coronavirus

A vaccine is yet to be developed to prevent further spread of Covid-19, but a lot of effort and financing is going into the effort.

The two-pronged immune response is ideal, according to Professor Adrian Hill, one of the study authors from Oxford.

"Having both of these after vaccination — sometimes after a single dose, but much better after a second dose — is pretty encouraging," Hill told NPR. "Nobody can say for certain what you need to get protection in this disease because it's never been done before."

Some of the side-effects researchers noted in participants who were given the vaccine were muscle aches, chills, and a fever. But different doses of acetaminophen (Paracetamol) gave all the participants relief, the study authors noted.

The study doesn't reveal any serious adverse reactions, which is an encouraging result. However, an understanding of the uncommon reactions to the vaccine will only become apparent in Phase 3 trials, when it is tested in tens of thousands of people.

A pharmacist gives Jennifer Haller, left, the first shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19. AP

A pharmacist gives Jennifer Haller, left, the first shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19. AP

The AZD1222 experimental vaccine works by targeting the "spike proteins" that cover the outer surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is being developed by the University of Oxford in a collaboration with pharma giant AstraZeneca.

In May this year, the Trump administration awarded the Oxford-AstraZeneca partnership $1.2 billion as part of 'Operation Warp Speed', to have a widely-available COVID-19 vaccine in the US by January 2021. The US remains the worst affected nation by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 3.8 confirmed cases as of 21 July, and around 65,000 new cases being reported every day in recent weeks.

Currently, there are 24 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different stages of clinical trials, as per the World Health Organization. So far, only three of them – the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, a similar inactivated vaccine from SinoVac, and the Moderna mRNA vaccine – have begun phase three human trials, which are the largest and usually the final stage of trials before a vaccine comes to market.

Another 142 candidates from many different countries are now in preclinical studies.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020