Friday, January 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

COVID-19 vaccination centers in Delhi has been reduced from 89 to 75

India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 15, 2021 13:24:30 IST

The total number of sites in Delhi where COVID-19 vaccination roll-out will be conducted on 16 January has been revised to 75 from 89 decided earlier by authorities, sources said on Wednesday. The Delhi government is all set for the first phase of the immunisation exercise with healthcare workers being put in the front line to get the dose. The number of vaccination centres in Delhi has been revised to 75 now from 89 earlier, the sources said.

The first batch of Covishield vaccine containing 2.64 lakh doses reached Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday amid high security.

COVID-19 vaccination centers in Delhi has been reduced from 89 to 75

Covishiled vaccines being dispatched from Serum institute: Image credit: Serum

A senior official at the hospital said 22 boxes, each containing 1,200 vials of the Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine, were delivered to the facility. Each vial of five milliliters has 10 doses.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Sadarjung Hospital, LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, Apollo Hospitals and Max Hospital will be among the vaccination centres here, as they were in list of 89 centres.

The vaccination roll-out is expected to be kicked off from the LNJP Hospital on January 16 with a simple ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, sources earlier said.

India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

covid-19 vaccine

Government of India hasn't banned the export of COVID-19 vaccine says Health Ministry

Jan 06, 2021
Government of India hasn't banned the export of COVID-19 vaccine says Health Ministry
COVID-19 vaccination: First Covishield consignment leaves Serum Institute, to be sent to 13 locations

NewsTracker

COVID-19 vaccination: First Covishield consignment leaves Serum Institute, to be sent to 13 locations

Jan 12, 2021
Covaxin trials conducted with '200% honesty', says Bharat Biotech MD; new COVID-19 cases under 20,000 for 3rd day

Covaxin trials conducted with '200% honesty', says Bharat Biotech MD; new COVID-19 cases under 20,000 for 3rd day

Jan 04, 2021
Over 2.54 lakh Covishield doses to be delivered at Delhi's central storage facility soon

Covishield vaccine

Over 2.54 lakh Covishield doses to be delivered at Delhi's central storage facility soon

Jan 12, 2021
Centre buys 11 mn doses of Covishield; Narendra Modi calls COVID-19 vaccines made in India 'most cost-effective'

Centre buys 11 mn doses of Covishield; Narendra Modi calls COVID-19 vaccines made in India 'most cost-effective'

Jan 11, 2021
As India preps for COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Centre says 'no proposal' to indemnify vaccine manufacturers

As India preps for COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Centre says 'no proposal' to indemnify vaccine manufacturers

Jan 11, 2021

science

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

The Universe

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

Jan 14, 2021
Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Covid-19 Vaccines

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Jan 14, 2021
Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Megalodon Sharks

Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Jan 14, 2021
CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

UFO Research

CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

Jan 13, 2021