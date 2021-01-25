Monday, January 25, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

COVID-19 immunity lasts for six months, longer after infection finds new study

The immune system creates memory B cells that recognise the virus and unleash a new round of antibodies when encountered the next time.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 25, 2021 09:54:09 IST

People who recover from COVID-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant. The research, published in the journal Nature, noted that antibodies are produced by immune cells that keep evolving, apparently due to continued exposure to remnants of the virus hidden in the gut tissue.

COVID-19 immunity lasts for six months, longer after infection finds new study

Since the novel coronavirus replicates in the cells of the lungs, upper throat, and small intestine, they suspect that residual viral particles hiding within these tissues could be driving the evolution of memory B cells.. CDC illustration of the coronavirus. Image: CDC/Unsplash

According to the scientists, including those from Rockefeller University in the US, the study provides the "strongest evidence yet" that the immune system "remembers" the virus and, remarkably, continues to improve the quality of antibodies even after the infection has waned.

They suspect that when recovered patients next encounter the virus, the response would be both faster and more effective, preventing reinfection.

"This is really exciting news. The type of immune response we see here could potentially provide protection for quite some time, by enabling the body to mount a rapid and effective response to the virus upon re-exposure," says Michel C. Nussenzweig, a co-author of the study from Rockefeller University.

While antibodies against the coronavirus linger in the blood plasma for several weeks or months, earlier studies have shown that their levels significantly drop with time. However, the researchers showed that instead of producing antibodies all the time, the immune system creates memory B cells that recognise the coronavirus, and quickly unleash a new round of antibodies when they encounter it a second time.

Since the novel coronavirus replicates in the cells of the lungs, upper throat, and small intestine, they suspect that residual viral particles hiding within these tissues could be driving the evolution of memory B cells.

In the current study, the scientists studied the antibody responses of 87 individuals at two timepoints — one month after infection, and then again six months later.

Although antibodies were still detectable by the six-month point, their numbers had markedly decreased, with lab experiments revealing that the ability of the participants' plasma samples to neutralise the virus was reduced by five-fold.

In contrast, the researchers found that the patients' memory B cells — specifically those that produce antibodies against the coronavirus — did not decline in number.

These cells also slightly increased in some cases, the study noted.

The scientists also discovered that the memory B cells had gone through numerous rounds of mutation even after the infection resolved.

As a result, the antibodies they produced were much more effective than the originals, the study noted.

According to the researchers, these antibodies were better able to latch on tightly to the virus, and could recognise even mutated versions of it.

"The overall numbers of memory B cells that produced antibodies attacking the Achilles' heel of the virus, known as the receptor-binding domain, stayed the same," said Christian Gaebler, another co-author of the study.

"That's good news because those are the ones that you need if you encounter the virus again," Gaebler said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Covid-19 Vaccines

Depression, stress dampen the efficacy of immune system, COVID-19 vaccines, study finds

Jan 15, 2021
Depression, stress dampen the efficacy of immune system, COVID-19 vaccines, study finds
India has administered one million COVID-19 vaccines in just six days, says health ministry

NewsTracker

India has administered one million COVID-19 vaccines in just six days, says health ministry

Jan 24, 2021
Nanoparticle vaccine produces Covid-19 immunity in mice after a single dose, study reports

Covid-19 Vaccine

Nanoparticle vaccine produces Covid-19 immunity in mice after a single dose, study reports

Jan 12, 2021
Dummy's guide to how trade rules affects the access to COVID-19 vaccines

covid-19 vaccine

Dummy's guide to how trade rules affects the access to COVID-19 vaccines

Jan 18, 2021
Telangana healthcare worker dies day after receiving COVID-19 jab; govt rules out any link with vaccine

NewsTracker

Telangana healthcare worker dies day after receiving COVID-19 jab; govt rules out any link with vaccine

Jan 20, 2021
COVID-19 vaccination: 3.81 lakh inoculated, 580 suffer adverse events; Delhi sees dip in turnout

COVID-19 vaccination: 3.81 lakh inoculated, 580 suffer adverse events; Delhi sees dip in turnout

Jan 18, 2021

science

Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava awarded prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Mathematics

Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava awarded prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Jan 25, 2021
Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity to Covid-19 disease

Covaxin Study

Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity to Covid-19 disease

Jan 22, 2021
Scientists detect 'resonant hum’ permeating the universe from gravitational wave data

Cosmology

Scientists detect 'resonant hum’ permeating the universe from gravitational wave data

Jan 22, 2021
Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021