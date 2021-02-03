Agence France-Presse

A French court on Wednesday held the state responsible for its alleged failure to take sufficient measures to halt climate change, handing NGOs victory in a landmark case backed by over two million citizens. The administrative court in Paris ruled that the government's failure to convert its commitments on reducing greenhouse gas emissions into policy made it "responsible... for some ecological damage seen". The judges said however they would take a further two months to decide whether it was necessary to force President Emmanuel Macron's government to take steps to ensure it met its targets on greening the economy.

Oxfam France, in a Tweet, hailed the ruling as a "historic victory for the climate".

"The state's climate action has been recognized as ILLEGAL," it added.

Victoire historique de #LAffaireDuSiècle ! Pour la 1re fois, la justice reconnaît :

👉que l’Etat a commis une « faute » en se montrant incapable de tenir ses engagements de ↘️ des gaz à effet de serre.

👉l’existence d’un préjudice écologique.https://t.co/4qMEFcx6le — Oxfam France (@oxfamfrance) February 3, 2021

Oxfam France, Greenpeace France and two other groups accused the government of failing to keep Macron's stated promise to "make our planet great again". The case is part of a mounting push by climate campaigners across the world to use courts to pressure governments into action.

An international accord signed in Paris five years ago aims to limit global warming to less than two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels, and preferably to 1.5 degrees. But experts say governments are far from meeting their commitments and anger is growing among younger generations over inaction, symbolised by the campaigns of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.

In a separate but similar case in November, France's top administrative court gave the government a three-month deadline to show it was taking action on global warming.

That case was brought by Grande-Synthe, a low-lying northern coastal town that is particularly exposed to the effects of climate change.