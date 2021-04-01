Thursday, April 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Countries race to develop clean-burning 'green hydrogen' to fuel carbon-neutral future

Of the 76 gigawatts of production projects around the world that energy experts are tracking, 40 were announced in 2020.


Agence France-PresseApr 01, 2021 12:46:11 IST

It’s seen as the missing link in the race for carbon-neutrality: “green” hydrogen produced without fossil fuel energy is a popular buzzword in competing press releases and investment plans across the globe. Europe in particular is anxious to get a handle on the new and still costly fuel, having missed the boat on solar and battery technology, which is dominated by China. Clean burning hydrogen — its combustion produces water vapor — could give a renewed lease on life to polluting heavy industry. Hydrogen-powered fuel cells could also solve the key problem with battery electric vehicles — the long recharge times — as filling up a tank with hydrogen takes just a bit longer than putting in petrol.

But countries face more than just the engineering challenge of producing emissions-free hydrogen. They also have to develop the demand for the fuel and the infrastructure to transport it.

The world’s richest countries have announced various strategies — producing “green hydrogen” using electricity from solar and wind. Others plan to use electricity from nuclear plants. Still others plan to generate it as a byproduct of natural gas, which is “gray” hydrogen, or “blue” if the CO2 produced is somehow captured and stored.

“We are referring to this as the Hydrogen Wars,” said Gero Farruggio, co-founder of Sustainable Energy Research Analytics at Rystad Energy.

He said of the 76 gigawatts of production projects they are tracking, 40 were announced in 2020.

“Governments are racing to incentivize projects for domestic and export green hydrogen markets — working hard to attract the billions of dollars expected to be invested over the coming years.”

The United States has a hydrogen road map. Germany plans to invest 9 billion euros ($10.6 billion) while for France and Portugal the figure is 7 billion euros each. Britain plans to spend £12 billion ($16.6 billion), Japan $3 billion, and China $16 billion by 2020 to green up their industries, according to consultancy Accenture.

Countries race to develop clean-burning green hydrogen to fuel carbon-neutral future

Asian domination?

With their huge energy needs and reliance on imported fossil fuels, Asian industrial heavyweights China, Japan and South Korea are keen on the prospect of green hydrogen.

“Given China’s needs, it’s trying everything including hydrogen, especially when it comes to mobility,” said Nicolas Mazzucchi of France’s Foundation for Strategic Research.

China is working on a hydrogen production model that relies on electricity from its growing number of nuclear reactors, although its current supply is produced using coal, which releases lots of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Its hydrogen is being bought up by fuel cell and filling station builders from all over the world, from Canadian firm Ballard to French companies Symbio and Air Liquide.

Rystad Energy’s Farruggio said China’s desire to decarbonize its economy and its ability to lower costs means it could come to dominate the manufacturing of electrolyzers — devices that use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

But Europe isn’t throwing in the towel yet.

Charlotte de Lorgeril, of management consultancy Sia Partners, described Germany as being ahead in using hydrogen in transportation, France in production, while the Netherlands already has strong gas infrastructure thanks to its natural gas fields.

The European Union is aiming to push hydrogen’s share of its energy supply from 2% currently to 12-14% by 2050 and is encouraging cooperation.

Mazzucchi said he worries that the European Union will pay for its lack of a global energy strategy which risks turning hydrogen into nothing more than a momentary “pet project.”

Energy industry actors meanwhile are trying to gain a foothold by acquiring startups or developing consortiums.

French petrol giant Total and electricity provider Engie have come together to develop the country’s largest green hydrogen production site.

“Their strategy is to compete with historical hydrogen actors who are trying to become energy providers,” said Mikaa Mered, a lecturer at the HEC business school in Paris.

A fuel-cell powered lunar rover concept, in development at Toyota Motor Corp with the Japanese space agency JAXA. Image: Toyota/JAXA.

A fuel-cell powered lunar rover concept, in development at Toyota Motor Corp with the Japanese space agency JAXA. Image: Toyota/JAXA.

New energy pathways

As the euphoria takes hold, hydrogen could upend the world’s energy map with new alliances and interdependencies already taking shape.

Germany is approaching Morocco to use solar power to make hydrogen. The Green Spider and Green Flamingo projects are developing maritime highways for hydrogen and gas pipelines to link Spain and Portugal to northern Europe.

“It is the creation of those new logistics chains that will allow imports from the Chilean or Saharan deserts where there is a lot of solar power,” said Sia Partners’s Lorgeril.

Mikaa Mered said the “question of the decade” is whether the development of hydrogen will result in a decentralization or a new set of dependencies like with oil exporting and consuming nations.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

fishing

Fishing boats that dredge their nets release carbon equivalent to aviation

Mar 18, 2021
Fishing boats that dredge their nets release carbon equivalent to aviation
Greenland's ice sheet has completely melted at least once in the last million years

ice sheets

Greenland's ice sheet has completely melted at least once in the last million years

Mar 19, 2021
Xiaomi to set up electric vehicle business, invest USD 10 billion over 10 years

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to set up electric vehicle business, invest USD 10 billion over 10 years

Apr 01, 2021
Volkswagen, not Voltswagen: Name change only an April Fool’s joke, company confirms

Volkswagen

Volkswagen, not Voltswagen: Name change only an April Fool’s joke, company confirms

Mar 31, 2021
Mini to go all-electric by the ‘early 2030s’, will roll out its final new ICE model in 2025

Mini

Mini to go all-electric by the ‘early 2030s’, will roll out its final new ICE model in 2025

Mar 17, 2021
BMW i4 electric four-door coupe showcased in production form

BMW i4

BMW i4 electric four-door coupe showcased in production form

Mar 17, 2021

science

Curiosity rover on Mars shares stunning panorama, selfie with the rocky Mont Mercou

Curiosity on Mars

Curiosity rover on Mars shares stunning panorama, selfie with the rocky Mont Mercou

Mar 31, 2021
Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021