Tuesday, December 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Cosmonauts asked to find a possible leak on ISS after mission controllers discovered depleting oxygen

The problem needs an immediate solution as the station has been running out of reserve oxygen in its attempt towards compensating for the leak.


FP TrendingDec 22, 2020 11:28:04 IST

Cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have been asked to escalate their search towards finding a possible leak on the space station after mission controllers discovered that the level of oxygen on the ISS was depleting. The mission control has asked cosmonauts to find the source of the leak from the Zvezda module on the facility, warning them that the spacecraft has been losing its reserve supply of oxygen, according to a report by RT.com.

The report cited a recent NASA broadcast where a specialist form the Russian Mission Control Center from Korolyov in Moscow told the crew that at present they do not understand in what part of the intermediate chamber the extra leak is present, adding that regrettably, they will not be able to do anything without the cosmonauts' input.

As per the report, the problem needs an immediate solution as the station has been running out of reserve oxygen in its attempt towards compensating for the leak.

Cosmonauts asked to find a possible leak on ISS after mission controllers discovered depleting oxygen

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy running checks on one of the space station's modules. Image Credit: Twitter/@Astro_SEAL; September 2020

Even though the conversation caused quite a bit of alarm, ISS cosmonaut Pavel Vinogradav assured that there was no reason to panic, stating that they are working in a routine manner and that they have been flying with the leak for half a year. Furthermore, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos maintained that the situation was under control and if needed an additional supply of oxygen will be delivered to orbit.

As per Rogozin, they are planning to send a Progress cargo ship to the ISS in February, however, adding that it is only a temporary solution as the older modules in the stations need to be retired.

The news of the air leak was first reported in August when crewmembers of Expedition 63 at ISS started tracking down the leak inside the Zvezda service module. At that time, NASA had revealed that astronauts can work in the station in a maintained atmosphere pressure, but with a tiny bit of air leaks over the team, routine re-pressurisation from nitrogen tanks that are delivered during resupply missions are required.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

artemis mission

NASA introduces 18 astronauts who will train for the 2024 Artemis moon mission

Dec 11, 2020
NASA introduces 18 astronauts who will train for the 2024 Artemis moon mission
NASA-ESA Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite sends back first sea level measurements

SENTINEL-6

NASA-ESA Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite sends back first sea level measurements

Dec 11, 2020
Virgin Galactic rocket lands safely after its test flight abruptly ended due to a motor failure

virgin galactic

Virgin Galactic rocket lands safely after its test flight abruptly ended due to a motor failure

Dec 14, 2020
Today's Google Doodle celebrates 'The Great Conjunction' of Jupiter and Saturn and 'Winter 2020'

Google Doodle

Today's Google Doodle celebrates 'The Great Conjunction' of Jupiter and Saturn and 'Winter 2020'

Dec 21, 2020
Jeff Bezos shares video of engine that will fly the first woman to walk on the moon in 2024

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos shares video of engine that will fly the first woman to walk on the moon in 2024

Dec 07, 2020
COVID-19 memorial, 11 million names and other things that will ride aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover

NASA

COVID-19 memorial, 11 million names and other things that will ride aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover

Dec 21, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020