Saturday, April 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Cosmic Reef: NASA release an image of a blazing starbirth to mark Hubble's 30th birthday

Hubble has been placed in space to observe the most distant stars and galaxies, as well as planets in our solar system.


FP TrendingApr 25, 2020 15:35:09 IST

The US space agency has released a new bright picture of a “firestorm of starbirth” to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope. Scientists have called the picture ‘Cosmic Reef’, as it resembles a “coral reef floating in a vast sea of stars”.

The phenomenon took place in a neighbouring galaxy, where a giant red nebula (called NGC 2014) and a smaller blue one (called NGC 2020) are part of a star-forming region.

Cosmic Reef: NASA release an image of a blazing starbirth to mark Hubbles 30th birthday

A colorful image resembling a cosmic version of an undersea world teeming with stars is being released to commemorate the Hubble Space Telescope's 30 years of viewing the wonders of space. Image credit: NASA, ESA and STScI

The Hubble Space Telescope is the first major optical telescope to have been deployed in April 1990. It was named after American astronomer Edwin P Hubble, who confirmed that our universe was constantly expanding.

Hubble has been placed in space to observe the most distant stars and galaxies, as well as planets in our solar system. Through its years of service, Hubble has sent “stunning insights about the universe, from nearby planets to the farthest galaxies” says Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC.

“It was revolutionary to launch such a large telescope 30 years ago, and this astronomy powerhouse is still delivering revolutionary science today,” Zurbuchen added.

Hubble has successfully completed five servicing missions, the last in May 2009. With a length of 13.2 metres and weight of about 10,886 kg at the time of launch, the telescope is accurate enough to detect a target without deviating more than 7/1000th of an arcsecond at a distance of 1 mile. It sends back 150 gigabits of raw data every week.

Hubble was launched following international cooperation in between NASA and the ESA (European Space Agency).

Also Read: NASA's longest-living observatory — Hubble space telescope celebrates its 30th birthday

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

hubble telescope

NASA's longest living observatory — Hubble space telescope celebrates its 30th birthday

Apr 25, 2020
NASA's longest living observatory — Hubble space telescope celebrates its 30th birthday
Oumuamua might be wreckage from a planet ripped apart after it got too close to its Star

comet

Oumuamua might be wreckage from a planet ripped apart after it got too close to its Star

Apr 16, 2020
Scientists observe the brightest explosion of a massive merged star 100 times larger than our Sun

supernova

Scientists observe the brightest explosion of a massive merged star 100 times larger than our Sun

Apr 15, 2020
ESA-JAXA's joint mission, BepiColombo, flew within 12,700 km of Earth on its way to explore Mercury

mercury mission

ESA-JAXA's joint mission, BepiColombo, flew within 12,700 km of Earth on its way to explore Mercury

Apr 13, 2020
Scientists discover an 'exceptional' planetary system that might be key to understanding how other systems form

explanets

Scientists discover an 'exceptional' planetary system that might be key to understanding how other systems form

Apr 22, 2020
NASA, USGS create a 'blueprint' of the moon that will help in future human space missions

moon

NASA, USGS create a 'blueprint' of the moon that will help in future human space missions

Apr 23, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020