Monday, April 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Coronavirus Outbreak: After almost a year in space, returning astronauts will face a changing world

The three astronauts will return exactly 50 years after the Apollo 13 astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.


The Associated PressApr 13, 2020 07:23:06 IST

Two NASA astronauts said Friday they expect it will be tough returning to such a drastically changed world next week, after more than half a year at the International Space Station.

Andrew Morgan said the crew has tried to keep atop the pandemic news. But it’s hard to comprehend what’s really going on and what to expect, he noted, when his nine-month mission ends next Friday.

“It is quite surreal for us to see this whole situation unfolding on the planet below,” said Jessica Meir, who took part in the first all-female spacewalk last fall. “We can tell you that the Earth still looks just as stunning as always from up here, so it’s difficult to believe all the changes that have taken place since both of us have been up here.”

Coronavirus Outbreak: After almost a year in space, returning astronauts will face a changing world

Astronauts Jessica Meirs, Andrew Morgan and cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka pose with the new batch of astronauts on the ISS. Image credit: NASA/Twitter

As an emergency physician in the Army, Morgan said he feels a little guilty coming back midway through the medical crisis.

“It’s very hard to fathom,” Morgan told reporters.

Meir said it will be difficult not being able to hug family and friends, after seven months off the planet. She anticipates feeling even more isolated on Earth than in space.

“We’re so busy with so many other amazing pursuits and we have this incredible vantage point of the Earth below, that we don’t really feel as much of that isolation,” Meir said.

“So we’ll see how it goes and how I adjust,” she said. “But it will, of course, be wonderful to see some family and friends, at least virtually and from a distance for now.”

Morgan flew to the space station last July, and Meir last September. They will return in a Soyuz capsule with Russian Oleg Skripochka, landing in Kazakhstan. Their departure will leave three astronauts, who arrived Thursday, on board.

The three will return exactly 50 years after the Apollo 13 astronauts splashed down in the Pacific. An oxygen tank explosion aborted the moon-landing mission.

“Once again, now there’s a crisis and the crisis is on Earth,” Morgan sais

Also Read: Five astronauts give us their best tips on finding joy, calm in self-isolation

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

astronauts

Three astronauts reach ISS, after low-key launch and a month spent isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic

Apr 10, 2020
Three astronauts reach ISS, after low-key launch and a month spent isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic
Astronaut Jessica Meirs, from the ISS, shares tips on taking care of your mental health amid coronavirus lockdown

NASA astronaut

Astronaut Jessica Meirs, from the ISS, shares tips on taking care of your mental health amid coronavirus lockdown

Apr 06, 2020
Notes from the lockdown: How we view and experience consequences of coronavirus outbreak reveals society's schisms

InMyOpinion

Notes from the lockdown: How we view and experience consequences of coronavirus outbreak reveals society's schisms

Mar 30, 2020
Social Distancing, Epidemic, Contact tracing and other Coronavirus-related jargon explained

coronavirus jargon

Social Distancing, Epidemic, Contact tracing and other Coronavirus-related jargon explained

Mar 30, 2020
Staying two metres away rule based on old guidelines, Coronavirus can travel upto eight metres warned MIT researcher

coronavirus

Staying two metres away rule based on old guidelines, Coronavirus can travel upto eight metres warned MIT researcher

Apr 03, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre relaxes procurement rules for armed forces, allows purchase of supplies from outside govt e-marketplace

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre relaxes procurement rules for armed forces, allows purchase of supplies from outside govt e-marketplace

Apr 08, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020