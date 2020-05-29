Friday, May 29, 2020Back to
COP26 postponed till November 2021, will take place in Glasgow, Scotland says UN

Governments urged to boost renewable energy, conservation and other green measures as economies recover.


ReutersMay 29, 2020 09:57:26 IST

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the United Nations to delay until late 2021 a crucial climate summit that had been scheduled for Britain this year, officials said on Thursday.

This year’s meeting, known as the COP26 summit, had been billed as the most important climate change summit since the 2015 talks that produced the Paris Agreement. Hundreds of world leaders had been expected to respond to public pressure for stronger global climate action by delivering pledges to slash greenhouse gas emissions more rapidly.

The summit will be rescheduled to 1-12 November 2021, the UN’s climate body decided, dates proposed by the British government. Glasgow, Scotland will remain the host city, and there will first be a warm-up summit in Italy.

Heads of State and government pose at the inaugural session of the UN COP25 Climate Summit in Ifema on 2 December in Madrid, Spain. Image: Getty

British climate official Alok Sharma said the delay would give countries more time to rebuild economies with climate change prioritized. Negotiators from the bloc of less developed countries also urged governments not to use the pandemic to delay stronger climate plans, but instead to boost renewable energy, conservation and other green measures as economies recover.

European Union leaders proposed such a plan on Wednesday to tie a 750 billion euro recovery fund to climate goals.

“The postponement of the COP should not affect the resolve of countries to deliver on these commitments in 2020,” said Sonam Wangdi of Bhutan, a member of the LDC bloc.

