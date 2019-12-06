Friday, December 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

COP25: 'Pollution Pods' at Madrid climate conference give visitors a whiff of Delhi’s toxic air

The pods were fitted with safe fog-machines and perfume blends that imitated the air quality in some of the world's most polluted cities.


ReutersDec 06, 2019 15:11:18 IST

Pollution in England, Brazil, China and India can now be experienced by visitors attending climate talks in Madrid, in a feat to raise awareness against the negative health effects of smog.

'Pollution Pods' at the COP25 conference were fitted with safe fog machines and perfume blends that reproduce an imitation of air quality of some of the world's most polluted cities including São Paulo, New Delhi and London.

A pod representing Trondheim of Norway, a city with clean air, was also presented to compare low pollution to the other higher polluting cities.

The Pods were created by Scottish artist Michael Pinsky's and allows visitors two minutes inside the varyingly polluted rooms.

Visitors experienced itchy eyes, disorientation and shortness of breath after completing the experiment.

According to the World Health Organization, polluted air is killing over seven million people prematurely every year with 6,00,000 children dying annually from air-pollution related diseases.

In Madrid, the two weeks of talks will aim at bolstering the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb global warming.

The conference is held against a backdrop of unusually severe weather disasters this year, from fires in the Arctic, Amazon and Australia to intense tropical hurricanes.

Delegates are hoping to use the summit to inject fresh momentum into the process, which faces a moment of truth next year when governments are due to unveil more ambitious proposals to cut the production of planet-warming gases.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

COP25

COP25: Today's children could see a zero emissions future in 31 years if nations meet Paris Agreement goals

Dec 06, 2019
COP25: Today's children could see a zero emissions future in 31 years if nations meet Paris Agreement goals
COP25: More vanishing glaciers, underwater heatwaves, rising seas coming soon, says WMO report

Climate Change

COP25: More vanishing glaciers, underwater heatwaves, rising seas coming soon, says WMO report

Dec 04, 2019
COP25 primer: Everything you should know about how we got here, where we're headed

India at COP25

COP25 primer: Everything you should know about how we got here, where we're headed

Dec 06, 2019
COP25 commences: Earth has a few turning points to avoid climate catastrophe — this week is one of them

COP25

COP25 commences: Earth has a few turning points to avoid climate catastrophe — this week is one of them

Dec 06, 2019
COP25: India is the fifth-most vulnerable among 181 nations to climate change fallout

Climate Change

COP25: India is the fifth-most vulnerable among 181 nations to climate change fallout

Dec 06, 2019
Greta Thunberg arrives in Madrid by train for the Fridays for Future protest

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg arrives in Madrid by train for the Fridays for Future protest

Dec 06, 2019

science

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com