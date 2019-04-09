Tuesday, April 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

The study found that animals, humans included, can engage in acts of simulating the minds of others.

Press Trust of IndiaApr 09, 2019 12:50:46 IST

The origin of empathy may lie in the need to understand others, say scientists who have developed a new model to explain the evolution of empathy and other related phenomena, such as contagious yawning.

The model developing at Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany and the Santa Fe Institute in the US suggests that the origin of a broad range of empathetic responses lies in cognitive simulation.

It shifts the theoretical focus from a top-down approach that begins with cooperation to one that begins with a single cognitive mechanism.

According to Fabrizio Mafessoni, a post-doctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute, standard theoretical models of the origins of empathy tend to focus on scenarios in which coordination or cooperation are favoured.

Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Representational image. Pixabay

Researchers explored the possibility that the cognitive processes underlying a broad range of empathetic responses — including emotional contagion, contagious yawning, and pathologies -- could evolve in the absence of kin selection or any other mechanism directly favouring cooperation or coordination.

They noted that animals, including humans, can engage in the act of simulating the minds of others.

"All agents share almost identical 'black boxes' with members of their species, and they are constantly running simulations of what other minds might be doing," said Michael Lachmann, a professor at the Santa Fe Institute.

This ongoing as-actor simulation is not necessarily geared towards cooperation: it's just something humans and animals do spontaneously, researchers said.

Empathy Companionship Human Emotion

An example of this process is represented by mirror neurons: it has been known for some time that the same neurons engaged in planning a hand movement are also used when observing the hand movement of others.

The researchers wondered what the consequences would be if they were to extend that process of understanding to any social interaction.

When they modelled outcomes rooted in cognitive simulation, they found that actors engaged in as-actor simulation produce a variety of systems typically explained in terms of cooperation or kin-selection.

The researchers also found that an observer can occasionally coordinate with an actor even when this outcome is not advantageous.

Their model suggests that empathetic systems do not evolve solely because agents are disposed to cooperation and kin-selection.

They also evolve because animals simulate others to envision their actions.

According to Mafessoni, "the very origin of empathy may lie in the need to understand other individuals."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



The journey of India's first female professional poker player


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review


also see

Neuroscience

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Apr 02, 2019
Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer
A sweaty, 20-minute workout could give your memory a big boost, study finds

Memory

A sweaty, 20-minute workout could give your memory a big boost, study finds

Apr 01, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019
Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Wildlife

Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Apr 03, 2019
Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Space Station

Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Apr 08, 2019
Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Baby Corals

Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Apr 04, 2019

science

Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Neurobiology

Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Apr 09, 2019
NASA and ISRO briefly stopped working together after the Mission Shakti ASAT Test

Mission Shakti

NASA and ISRO briefly stopped working together after the Mission Shakti ASAT Test

Apr 09, 2019
Mars meteorite buried in Antarctica holds evidence of bacterial life on Red Planet

Life on Mars

Mars meteorite buried in Antarctica holds evidence of bacterial life on Red Planet

Apr 09, 2019
Israel's Beresheet mission captures stunning glimpse of the Moon's far side and Earth

Moon Mission

Israel's Beresheet mission captures stunning glimpse of the Moon's far side and Earth

Apr 08, 2019