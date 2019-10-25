Friday, October 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Computer algorithm used by thousands of US hospitals has an unintended bias against blacks

While the algorithm doesn't see race, it works by analyzing past patient health care costs, which differ widely between races.


Agence France-PresseOct 25, 2019 13:18:41 IST

Computer algorithms are used across thousands of hospitals in the United States to identify patients most at risk in order to provide them with extensive follow-ups. But these programs exhibit significant racial bias in favor of whites and against blacks, according to a new study published in Science on Thursday.

Ziad Obermeyer, of the University of California, Berkeley, told AFP he stumbled onto the finding almost by chance, while analyzing data provided by a major university hospital.

The algorithm had calculated "risk scores" to identify the three percent of patients most at risk (with diabetes, congestive heart failure, emphysema etc.), who could then call a dedicated hotline, get appointments the same day or schedule home visits.

"If you looked at two people, one black, one white, with the exact same risk score, the black patient was much more likely to go on to have worse health problems over the coming year than the white patient," Obermeyer told AFP.

Computer algorithm used by thousands of US hospitals has an unintended bias against blacks

Racial bias in a medical algorithm favors white patients over sicker black patients. Image: Harvard Health

The algorithm isn't programmed to consider race. It works by analyzing health care costs generated by a patient in the past.

"That's the problem, because black patients, on average, generate fewer costs than white patients with the same level of health," said Obermeyer.

That's the result of deep-rooted inequalities that mean blacks have fewer health visits, and when they do, doctors prescribe on average less medication and order fewer tests.

"There's an illusion that we are working with, you know, biological variables or variables that describe physiology, in an objective way," said Obermeyer.

"But that's not what these data sets are, these data sets come from financial transactions between the hospital and insurance, they come from doctors writing things down or not writing things down."

The company that markets the software has accepted a suggestion by researchers that is hoped to reduce the racial imbalance by more than 80 percent.

But as Obermeyer points out, tweaking the code is only the first step: we need better data about patients' actual health status.

"It's very strange that our major source of data about medicine comes from financial transactions," he concluded. "I think the (US) health care system does not take seriously the problem of acquiring and maintaining good health information. "

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz



also see

Healthcare

From hotbed of crime to a joggers' paradise — Nairobi's Karura Forest-city thrives

Oct 25, 2019
From hotbed of crime to a joggers' paradise — Nairobi's Karura Forest-city thrives
BP medication taken at night is better for health than in the daytime, study of 19,000 patients finds

Hypertension

BP medication taken at night is better for health than in the daytime, study of 19,000 patients finds

Oct 25, 2019
Here's why Dhanteras is observed as National Ayurveda Day, and a bonus 5 Ayurvedic remedies to the most searched for ailments

Here's why Dhanteras is observed as National Ayurveda Day, and a bonus 5 Ayurvedic remedies to the most searched for ailments

Oct 25, 2019
Few ambulances, overburdened doctors among hurdles tribal women of Maharashtra

ConnectTheDots

Few ambulances, overburdened doctors among hurdles tribal women of Maharashtra"s Palghar face in accessing maternity care

Oct 13, 2019
Facebook will donate $1 to a group of mental health organisations each time you use its new stickers

Facebook

Facebook will donate $1 to a group of mental health organisations each time you use its new stickers

Oct 11, 2019
Nobel Prize in Physics: James Peebles, master of the universe, shares award

dark matter

Nobel Prize in Physics: James Peebles, master of the universe, shares award

Oct 14, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019