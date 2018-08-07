Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 07 August, 2018 20:23 IST

Coded light-emitting nano particles can help detect and diagnose cancer

The technique has the potential to provide a low-invasive method of determining if breast cancer.

Using coded nano particles, a research team has developed a method to detect and diagnose cancers.

In its current level of laboratory testing, the method has been successful in detecting multiple forms of breast cancer in mice, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

"Currently, for diagnosis of many diseases such as cancer, they rely on medical imaging but ultimately need to take tissue out for testing. We would like to move that to a different approach using optical imaging," co-author Yiqing Lu from Macquarie University in Australia said.

Representational image

Representational image

"This technique has the potential to provide a low-invasive method of determining if breast cancer is present, as well as the form of it, without the need to take tissue samples via biopsy," joint-lead author Fan Zhang from Fudan University added.

Light absorbing and scattering elements such as blood, muscle and cartilage produce too much interference making it difficult to determine if a range of disease biomarkers are present, suggests the study published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

The research team's solution was to engineer special nanoparticles which emit light for a set period of time.

"It is the duration of the light-emission and the biomarker reaction to this timed amount of light that produces a clearly identifiable molecular signature. This enables high-contrast optical biomedical imaging that can detect multiple disease biomarkers all at one time," Lu said.

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

also see

Bollywood

Sonali Bendre's sister-in-law Shrishti Arya on actor's health: She is a fighter and will definitely prevail

Aug 01, 2018

QnA

Irrfan Khan on his cancer diagnosis, chemotherapy: 'I’ve seen life from a completely different angle'

Aug 02, 2018

Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl on actress' health: Long journey but we've begun positively

Aug 03, 2018

NewsTracker

Glenmark signs licence deal with Harbour BioMed to commercialise cancer antibody in Greater China

Aug 06, 2018

Sciences technology

Women in Science: Bushra Ateeq on identifying biomarkers for prostate cancer, improving lives of patients

Aug 01, 2018

NewsTracker

Lung cancer no longer just smoker’s disease: Study shows 50% patients never held a cigarette, toxic air could be the cause

Aug 03, 2018

science

Ageing

Breakthrough study reverses key aspects in human ageing with new compounds

Aug 07, 2018

Environment

'Saplings cannot replace trees': Delhi’s citizens struggle to save the city's lungs

Aug 07, 2018

Hepatitis C

Patients accept kidneys infected with hepatitis C but stay uninfected themselves

Aug 07, 2018

Space

Chinese astronomers discover a lithium-rich giant star, much bigger than our sun

Aug 07, 2018