Friday, July 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Climate won’t warm as much as we feared, but will cross the limits we've set, scientists say

Researchers explain why relaxed efforts against carbon emissions will not avoid substantial warming.


The ConversationJul 24, 2020 12:06:33 IST

We know the climate changes as greenhouse gas concentrations rise, but the exact amount of expected warming remains uncertain.

Scientists study this in terms of “equilibrium climate sensitivity” – the temperature rise for a sustained doubling of carbon dioxide concentrations. Equilibrium climate sensitivity has long been estimated within a likely range of 1.5-4.5℃.

Under our current emissions trajectories, carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere will likely double between 2060 and 2080, relative to concentrations before the industrial revolution. Before that, they had changed little for millennia.

A major new assessment has now calculated a range of 2.6–3.9℃. This implies that alarmingly high estimates from some recent climate models are unlikely, but also that comfortingly low estimates from other studies are even less likely.

More warming, greater impacts

Current and future climate change impacts include heatwaves, changing rainfall and drought patterns, and rising seas. Their severity depends on how much warming takes place.

Human activities are the main determinant of future temperatures, so a world with aggressive emissions control looks very different from a world in which emissions continue to increase.

Even if we knew exactly how emissions would change in the future, the exact amount of warming that would result remains uncertain.

Our new equilibrium climate sensitivity analysis substantially reduces this uncertainty, by combining modern understanding of atmospheric physics with modern, historic, and prehistoric data using robust statistical methods.

The results indicate that substantial warming is much more solidly assured than we thought.

Climate won’t warm as much as we feared, but will cross the limits weve set, scientists say

The 10 countries want to see increased investment to support renewable energy, sustainable transport, energy efficiency and other steps to back the EU Green Deal’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

A matter of probabilities

In 1979, a farsighted report estimated for the first time that equilibrium climate sensitivity falls somewhere between 1.5℃ and 4.5℃. So if carbon dioxide concentrations doubled, global temperatures would eventually increase by somewhere in that range.

The width of this range is a problem. If equilibrium climate sensitivity lies at the low end of the range, climate change might be manageable with relatively relaxed national policies.

In contrast, a value near the high end would be catastrophic unless drastic action is taken to reduce emissions and draw carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Consequently, narrowing the equilibrium climate sensitivity range has been a key focus of climate science. While recent estimates haven’t really changed, climate scientists have learned a lot about how likely each outcome is.

For example, the 2013 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report estimated a minimum two-thirds chance that equilibrium climate sensitivity falls within the 1.5–4.5℃ range. This implies there’s a chance of up to one-third that equilibrium climate sensitivity is lower or, worryingly, much higher.

Recently, the potential for high climate sensitivities gained further attention after results from new climate models suggested values in excess of 5℃.

Our new assessment rules out low climate sensitivities, finding only a 5% chance that equilibrium climate sensitivity is below 2.3℃.

On the brighter side, we also find a low chance of it rising above 4.5℃. Constraining the precise probability of high equilibrium climate sensitivity range is difficult and depends to some extent on how the evidence is interpreted. Still, the alarming predictions of the new models appear unlikely.

We also find the chances of the world exceeding the 2℃ Paris Accord target by late this century are 17% under the lowest-emission scenario considered by the IPCC, 92% under a scenario that approximates current efforts, and 100% under the highest-emission scenario.

A conceptual schematic showing how India’s monsoon season is changing with warming. Rainfall that was relatively better distributed over the monsoon season (“pre-industrial climate”) is being increasingly dominated by short intense spurts of rainfall separated by longer, drier spells in a “warmer climate”. Note that this is a qualitative schematic meant for visualisation.

A conceptual schematic showing how India’s monsoon season is changing with warming. Rainfall that was relatively better distributed over the monsoon season (“pre-industrial climate”) is being increasingly dominated by short intense spurts of rainfall separated by longer, drier spells in a “warmer climate”. Qualitative schematic meant for visualisation, and is not scaled to actual dat.

Why our study is different

The new assessment uses several strands of evidence. One is the recent, historical past since industrialisation, during which time temperatures have increased by about 1.1℃.

We compared this with knowledge about the natural drivers of climate over this period (such as slight changes in solar output and a few major volcanic eruptions), human-caused increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, and changes to the land surface.

Second, the assessment uses data for temperature changes and the underpinning natural processes from ice ages and warm periods in pre-historic times.

And third, it uses physical laws and present-day observations to evaluate how the planet responds to change, for example by examining brief warming or cooling episodes.

One conclusion is especially consistent between all lines of evidence. Unless the equilibrium climate sensitivity is larger than 2℃, we cannot explain either the warming we’ve already seen since industrialisation, the ice ages in Earth’s past, or certain aspects of how weather changes operate today.

This unequivocally demonstrates that relaxed efforts against carbon emissions will not avoid substantial warming.

This is not the final word

The new assessment is by no means the last word. It narrows the range, but we still don’t know exactly how hot it’s going to get.

Our assessment will also feed into the upcoming IPCC report, but the panellist will of course make an independent assessment. And further research may narrow the range more in the future.

While high sensitivities are unlikely, they cannot be completely excluded. But whether the temperature rise is moderate or high, the message is the same: drastic measures are needed to curb climate change.

Crucially, the new assessment clearly demonstrates that betting on low sensitivities and failing to implement drastic measures is risky to the point of irresponsibility.The Conversation

Steven Sherwood, ARC Laureate Fellow, Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW; Eelco Rohling, Professor of Ocean and Climate Change, Australian National University, and Katherine Marvel, Associate Research Scientist, NASA

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Global Warming

By 2024, there's a 70 percent chance of world exceeding 1.5-degree warming limit: UN

Jul 10, 2020
By 2024, there's a 70 percent chance of world exceeding 1.5-degree warming limit: UN
Bacteria that eats metal, processes carbon accidentally discovered on dirty lab equipment

Microorganisms

Bacteria that eats metal, processes carbon accidentally discovered on dirty lab equipment

Jul 20, 2020
Unabated global warming is driving polar bears toward extinction, say researchers

DidYouKnow

Unabated global warming is driving polar bears toward extinction, say researchers

Jul 21, 2020
Climate change poses a ‘systemic threat’ to companies and the economy, big investors warn

Climate Economics

Climate change poses a ‘systemic threat’ to companies and the economy, big investors warn

Jul 22, 2020
A third of land, ocean area on Earth could be protected without harming economy: Report

Environment

A third of land, ocean area on Earth could be protected without harming economy: Report

Jul 09, 2020
Apple, Google, Amazon, other Big Tech companies have a climate problem; now being forced to clean up

Climate Change

Apple, Google, Amazon, other Big Tech companies have a climate problem; now being forced to clean up

Jul 23, 2020

science

Quiet during COVID-19 has soothed human seismic activity on Earth, international study suggests

Seismic Silence

Quiet during COVID-19 has soothed human seismic activity on Earth, international study suggests

Jul 24, 2020
Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020