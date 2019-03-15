tech2 News Staff

The world is amidst a climate emergency and adults are failing us. Children will take it from here.

Protesting the inaction of adults and their efforts to cut emissions and curb global warming, hundreds and thousands of students around the world are skipping school on Friday, 15 March to join the Global Climate Strike.

It's part of the 'Fridays for Future', which is going global for the first time at this big a scale.

While students have taken to the streets to protest climate change in New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and the United States already, the movement comes to India on 15 March at 12 noon.

2000 cities and towns worldwide, and 36 cities in India that have signed up to join the strike for the climate. People of all ages that feel strongly for the cause are encouraged to join marches in their city.

Here are all the cities in India hosting marches:

Aluva, Kerala

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Bhavnagar, Gujarat

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Chaudi, Canacon

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Dehradun, Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Dornakal, Telangana

Ernakulam, Kerala

Gogamukh, Assam

Golghar, Patna

Gurugram, Haryana

Guwahati, Assam

Hanamkonda, Telangana

Hyderabad, Telangana

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Kolkata, West Bengal

Lakhisarai, Bihar

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

New Delhi, Delhi

North Lakhimpur

P.O. Jiadhal Chariali, Assam

Paud, Maharashtra

Pune, Maharashtra

Shillong, Meghalaya

Tezpur, Assam

Theni, Tamil Nadu

Thiruvananthapuram

Tiruvannamalai

