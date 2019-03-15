tech2 News Staff Mar 15, 2019 10:47:54 IST
The world is amidst a climate emergency and adults are failing us. Children will take it from here.
Protesting the inaction of adults and their efforts to cut emissions and curb global warming, hundreds and thousands of students around the world are skipping school on Friday, 15 March to join the Global Climate Strike.
It's part of the 'Fridays for Future', which is going global for the first time at this big a scale.
While students have taken to the streets to protest climate change in New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and the United States already, the movement comes to India on 15 March at 12 noon.
2000 cities and towns worldwide, and 36 cities in India that have signed up to join the strike for the climate. People of all ages that feel strongly for the cause are encouraged to join marches in their city.
Here are all the cities in India hosting marches:
Aluva, Kerala
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Bhavnagar, Gujarat
Bhiwandi, Maharashtra
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Chaudi, Canacon
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
Dehradun, Uttar Pradesh
Delhi
Dornakal, Telangana
Ernakulam, Kerala
Gogamukh, Assam
Golghar, Patna
Gurugram, Haryana
Guwahati, Assam
Hanamkonda, Telangana
Hyderabad, Telangana
Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Kolkata, West Bengal
Lakhisarai, Bihar
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
New Delhi, Delhi
North Lakhimpur
P.O. Jiadhal Chariali, Assam
Paud, Maharashtra
Pune, Maharashtra
Shillong, Meghalaya
Tezpur, Assam
Theni, Tamil Nadu
Thiruvananthapuram
Tiruvannamalai
