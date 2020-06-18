FP Trending

A new survey of 40 countries reveals that climate change matters to most people. As per the survey, only fewer than 3 percent of the population of most countries have said climate change is not serious at all.

Earth's average temperature is around 15 degrees centigrade, and this encompasses some natural fluctuations, as per a BBC report. But scientists have pointed out that in recent years, we have witnessed temperatures rising to unprecedented levels – a phenomenon linked to a greenhouse effect resulting from human activity.

Environmentally unsustainable industrial and agricultural practises have caused the bulk of these emissions, which has led to an increase in temperature and many undesirable consequences, a loss in biodiversity and an increase in extreme weather events around the world.

A survey carried out by the University of Oxford's Reuters Institute was carried in a report in the annual Digital News Reports. It saw over 80,000 people being surveyed online in January and February 2020.

According to the study, the past year has seen a marked increase in interest towards the effects of climate change, with more people around the globe, particularly the youth, participating in demonstrations and other exhibitions spurred by activists like Greta Thunberg.

The study found that almost seven in ten people think that climate change is a serious problem. The results also show a notable difference in perception in different countries.

The lack of concern is far higher in the US (with 12 percent) and Sweden with (9 percent) than in countries like Chile, Kenya, South Africa and the Philippines (which reported the highest levels of concern, between 85 to 90 percent). In Australia, 8 percent of the surveyed citizens say climate change is not serious at all.

The survey also states that the five countries with the lowest levels of concern are Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and the Netherlands. In these places, only half or less think that climate change is a serious issue.

However, this is not the first time that a survey has been done to find out how much people are concerned with climate change. An earlier study by Pew Research Centre showed that a majority of people surveyed across countries say climate change is a major threat to their nation. As per the study's authors, it is seen as the top threat in 13 of the 26 countries that were surveyed.