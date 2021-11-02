Tuesday, November 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Climate change, shift in rainfall, temperature could impact crop production by 2030 finds NASA

Maize yields are expected to fall by around 24 percent, according to the data, while wheat production might rise by around 17 percent.


FP TrendingNov 02, 2021 17:45:12 IST

According to a recent study by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), published in Nature Food, greenhouse gas emissions may affect the production of maize and wheat by 2030. Maize yields are expected to fall by around 24 percent, according to the data, while wheat production might rise by around 17 percent.

The study, which was conducted by NASA through agricultural models and advanced climate models, revealed that there would be a shift in temperature and rainfall patterns. The change in patterns of rainfall and temperature will make it difficult for maize to grow in the tropical region. The major cause of the shift is greenhouse gas emissions, which are primarily caused by humans.

Rising global temperatures, heat waves affect crop growth and maturity along with rainfall patterns.

Rising global temperatures, heat waves affect crop growth and maturity along with rainfall patterns.

However, the growth of wheat might witness an elevation of around 17 percent in its production rate.

The research team at NASA used two models in order to carry out the study and arrive at the result. The first model was the climate model simulations from the international Climate Model Intercomparison Project-Phase 6. The responses of CMIP6 models were recorded.

The climate model was then used as an input for 12 state-of-the-art global crop models which were part of the Agricultural Model

Intercomparison and Improvement Project (AgMIP). The behaviour of each crop species was studied. Scientists also used various combinations of crop models and climate combinations in order to derive results.

The research team looked at the changes in the crops and the effect of the climate on the crop yield. It was found that soybean and rice showed a decline in some regions but the overall decline was still not discernible. However, for maize and wheat, the climate effect experiments pointed at the results much more decisively.

Along with temperature, high levels of carbon dioxide also increase the process of photosynthesis and water retention in crops. Wheat showed a positive effect on the growth of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

However, rising global temperatures, heat waves also affect crop growth and maturity.

Crop modeller and climate scientist at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), Jonas Jagermeyr stated that a 20 percent decrease in the production of maize could have severe consequences and could impact the world.

While higher temperature can affect the length of growth and accelerate crop maturity, scientists say that it rushes the growth stages of the crop and hence, by the end of the season, the plant will produce less total grain because it does not have enough energy. A faster growth decreases the crop yield and if the global temperatures keep rising, its interconnectedness with the food system will impact everyone on Earth.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

climate change

COP26: Climate change tipping points are keeping scientists on their toes - Everything you need to know

Oct 26, 2021
COP26: Climate change tipping points are keeping scientists on their toes - Everything you need to know
'The clock is ticking': UN chief laments leadership gap ahead of climate talks

NewsTracker

'The clock is ticking': UN chief laments leadership gap ahead of climate talks

Oct 26, 2021
In world's first, New Zealand to make banks report impact of their investments on climate change

NewsTracker

In world's first, New Zealand to make banks report impact of their investments on climate change

Oct 21, 2021
US, EU sign new deal on steel tariffs at G-20 summit; look to rebuild relationship

NewsTracker

US, EU sign new deal on steel tariffs at G-20 summit; look to rebuild relationship

Oct 31, 2021
Over 99.9 percent of published scientific papers agree humans play a major role in causing climate change

NewsTracker

Over 99.9 percent of published scientific papers agree humans play a major role in causing climate change

Oct 21, 2021
These 10 countries suffered the most due to natural disasters in 2020

FirstData

These 10 countries suffered the most due to natural disasters in 2020

Oct 26, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021