Tuesday, September 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Climate change affects the rights of people all over the world, UN Rights Chief

In a UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, she said, "The world has never seen a threat to human rights of this scope."


Agence France-PresseSep 10, 2019 11:38:54 IST

Climate change is not only having a devastating impact on the environments we live in but also on respect for human rights globally, the UN warned Monday, urging collective action.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet cited the civil wars sparked by a warming planet and the plight of indigenous people in an Amazon ravaged by wildfires and rampant deforestation.

She also denounced attacks on environmental activists, particularly in Latin America, and the abuse aimed at high-profile figures such as teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Climate change affects the rights of people all over the world, UN Rights Chief

Greta Thunberg, 16-year-old climate activist. image credit: Wikimedia Commons

"The world has never seen a threat to human rights of this scope," she told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. "The economies of all nations, the institutional, political, social and cultural fabric of every state, and the rights of all your people, and future generations will be impacted" by climate change, she warned.

The 42nd session of the council opened with a minute of silence for the victims of Hurricane Doriane in the Bahamas, where at least 44 have been killed and thousands of homes reduced to rubble.

"The storm accelerated with unprecedented speed over an ocean warmed by climate shifts, becoming one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever to hit land," Bachelet said.

Low-lying small island states like the Bahamas, which are heavily impacted by climate change, are quickly seeing rights to water, sanitation, health, food, work and adequate housing, she warned. She called for international action to mitigate the impact there.

Overhead view of a row of damaged structures in the Bahamas from a Coast Guard Elizabeth City C-130 aircraft after Hurricane Dorian shifts north Sept. 3, 2019. Hurricane Dorian made landfall Saturday and intensified into Sunday. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Stanton.

Hurrican Dorain hits the Bahamas causing large scale destruction. image credit: DOD

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also denounced the "drastic acceleration of deforestation of the Amazon.

"The fires currently raging across the rainforest may have catastrophic impact on humanity as a whole, but their worst effects are suffered by the women, men and children who live in these areas," she said.

Prevent future tragedies

She urged authorities in Bolivia, Paraguay and Brazil to "ensure the implementation of longstanding environmental policies ... thus preventing future tragedies."

Bachelet's comments risk further angering Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who last week accused her of meddling in his country's affairs after she criticised the deteriorating rights situation there.

The UN rights chief also highlighted the impact climate change is having on insecurity around the world. She cited a UN estimate that 40 percent of civil wars over the past six decades have been linked to environmental degradation.

In the Sahel region of Africa for instance, degradation of arable land "is intensifying competition for already scarce resources," she said. This in turn exacerbates ethnic tensions, and fuels violence and political instability, she added.

Michele Bachelet, Presidente of Chile speaks during Special Session of the Human Rights Council. 29 March 2017.

Michele Bachelet, Presidente of Chile speaks during Special Session of the Human Rights Council. image credit: UN

Bachelet lamented that those sounding the alarm over the devastating impacts of climate change are often attacked.

UN experts, she said, had "noted attacks on environmental human rights defenders in virtually every region, particularly in Latin America."

"I am disheartened by this violence, and also by the verbal attacks on young activists such as Greta Thunberg and others, who galvanise support for prevention of the harm their generation may bear," Bachelet said. "The demands made by environmental defenders and activists are compelling, and we should respect, protect and fulfil their rights."

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

NewsTracker

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro accuses UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet of meddling in country's internal affairs

Sep 05, 2019
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro accuses UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet of meddling in country's internal affairs
Hurricane Dorian: Toll rises to 43 across Bahamas; number expected to climb significantly, says govt

NewsTracker

Hurricane Dorian: Toll rises to 43 across Bahamas; number expected to climb significantly, says govt

Sep 07, 2019
Greta Thunberg reaches New York to a staggering welcome following 3,000-mile journey by sailboat

Greta in New York

Greta Thunberg reaches New York to a staggering welcome following 3,000-mile journey by sailboat

Aug 29, 2019
‘Nowhere to live’: Hurricane Dorian toll in the Bahamas rises to 20, residents take stock of destruction to property

NewsTracker

‘Nowhere to live’: Hurricane Dorian toll in the Bahamas rises to 20, residents take stock of destruction to property

Sep 05, 2019
‘Apocalyptic’: Rescue workers battle Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas; toll of ‘most powerful storm’ to hit islands at 7, likely to rise

NewsTracker

‘Apocalyptic’: Rescue workers battle Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas; toll of ‘most powerful storm’ to hit islands at 7, likely to rise

Sep 04, 2019
Hurricane Dorian begins lashing US east coast, strengthens to Category 3 storm; at least 20 dead so far

NewsTracker

Hurricane Dorian begins lashing US east coast, strengthens to Category 3 storm; at least 20 dead so far

Sep 05, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019