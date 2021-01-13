Wednesday, January 13, 2021Back to
CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

A dossier filled with files on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) was published on The Black Vault website on Thursday.


FP TrendingJan 13, 2021 18:34:21 IST

The CIA has declassified more than 700 documents about UFO sightings and research dating back to the 1970s.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the dossier, filled with files on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) was published on The Black Vault website on Thursday. The founder of Black Vault, John Greenewald Jr, has spent the last twenty years suing the CIA to release the records, and then scanning all the pages.

According to a report by New York Post, the CIA has claimed that they have now provided all information on UAP they have.

Viral video of unidentified lights off NC’s Outer Banks has people questioning — aliens or military?Image credit: William Guy/YouTube

The release comes months before the Pentagon was due to brief Congress on all they know about UAP. The report adds that the demands for information on alien life increased so much that the CIA eventually compiled into onto a CD-ROM that was obtained by Greenwald and uploaded to the website into multiple downloadable PDFs.

In an interaction with Vice, Greenwald revealed researchers and curious minds prefer simplicity and accessibility when they look at data dumps. However, the CIA has made it incredibly difficult to use their records in a reasonable manner. According to him, they have offered a format that is very outdated and offer text file outputs that is largely unusable. According to him, the outdated format makes it very difficult for people to see the documents and use them for research purpose.

