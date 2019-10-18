Friday, October 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Christina Koch and Jessica Meir head out for the first ever all-female spacewalk

Friday’s spacewalk is in line with the U.S. space agency’s aim to ramp up inclusivity in space.


ReutersOct 18, 2019 20:37:51 IST

U.S. astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history on Friday when they stepped outside the International Space Station (ISS) on the first all-female spacewalk.

The much-anticipated milestone for NASA was achieved during a relatively routine mission to swap faulty batteries on the station's exterior. Watch the first all-female spacewalk from the International Space Station here.

Christina Koch and Jessica Meir head out for the first ever all-female spacewalk

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch embarked on the first all-female spacewalk. Image: NASA

Koch and Meir, clad in white spacesuits and tethered by cords to the station some 254 miles (408 km) above Earth, stepped into outer space at 7:38 a.m. Eastern time (1138 GMT) to replace a faulty power unit designed to help condition energy stored from the station’s solar panels, NASA announced online as it showed live video of the action.

The mission, expected to last nearly five hours, follows a first attempt at an all-female spacewalk in March. It was called off because one of the astronaut’s medium-sized spacesuits was not configured and ready for the journey.

Astronauts on the space station, which became operational in 2000, have tallied 221 maintenance spacewalks, 43 of which included women astronauts, according to NASA.

Friday’s spacewalk, formally called extravehicular activities, is in line with the U.S. space agency’s aim to ramp up inclusivity in space.

Koch is scheduled set to complete the longest single space flight by a woman by remaining in orbit aboard the station until February 2020. She said gender milestones such as the spacewalk are significant.

“There are a lot of people who derive motivation from inspiring stories from people who look like them, and I think that it’s an important aspect of the story to tell,” she said at a NASA briefing in Houston this month.

Sandra Magnus, a former NASA astronaut who spent 136 days on the International Space Station, told Reuters she did not want events like Friday’s spacewalk to become gimmicks.

“We want them to happen because people have the skill sets and they’re available to do the job,” said Magnus.

“On the other hand, it’s important for young women to see women role models doing extraordinary things,” she said. “So there’s two sides of the coin. You want it to be normal but yet you want it to be special.”

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

NASA

NASA's first-ever all-women spacewalk has been rescheduled for 21 October

Oct 06, 2019
NASA's first-ever all-women spacewalk has been rescheduled for 21 October
NASA's first women-only spacewalk, to replace ISS equipment, is finally happening

female-only spacewalk

NASA's first women-only spacewalk, to replace ISS equipment, is finally happening

Oct 16, 2019
Two astronauts to start replacing 12 old batteries with six new ones, in five spacewalks

Spacewalks on ISS

Two astronauts to start replacing 12 old batteries with six new ones, in five spacewalks

Oct 07, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk starting 5.20 pm today: What will Koch and Meir do on the historic mission?

All-woman Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk starting 5.20 pm today: What will Koch and Meir do on the historic mission?

Oct 18, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
SpaceX's Crew Dragon could launch NASA's astronauts into space as soon as early next year

SpaceX's Crew Dragon

SpaceX's Crew Dragon could launch NASA's astronauts into space as soon as early next year

Oct 18, 2019

science

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019
Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019